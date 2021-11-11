Westminster/First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104953

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 at 8:23 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Alyssa Standeven

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On 11/09/2021, at approximately 0823 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a complainant on Route 142, on a pull off, in the Town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont, reporting an assault.

The Vermont State Police subsequent investigation revealed the defendant physically assaulted a former partner. Standeven was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

Standeven was later released with a citation and conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westmnster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov