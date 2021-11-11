Westminster/First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 21B104953
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 at 8:23 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Alyssa Standeven
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/09/2021, at approximately 0823 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a complainant on Route 142, on a pull off, in the Town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont, reporting an assault.
The Vermont State Police subsequent investigation revealed the defendant physically assaulted a former partner. Standeven was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.
Standeven was later released with a citation and conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
