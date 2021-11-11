Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,965 in the last 365 days.

Westminster/First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B104953

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                        

STATION: Westminster Barracks                       

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 at 8:23 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vernon, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Alyssa Standeven                                                  

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/09/2021, at approximately 0823 hours, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a complainant on Route 142, on a pull off, in the Town of Vernon, Windham County, Vermont, reporting an assault.

 

The Vermont State Police subsequent investigation revealed the defendant physically assaulted a former partner. Standeven was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Standeven was later released with a citation and conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westmister Barracks

1330 Westmnster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Menbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster/First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.