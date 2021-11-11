Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,928 in the last 365 days.

Jacob Clayton Premieres Short Film at San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

The Clayton Effect - A film by and starring Jacob Clayton

The Clayton Effect - A film by and starring Jacob Clayton

Step inside the bathroom to experience “The Clayton Effect” - streaming online November 11-14, 2021. Jiggling the handle has never been more fun!

It means so much to me to be a part of this festival more than any other because you have to earn your way into it with the blood, sweat, and tears of a life without basic human rights.”
— Jacob Clayton
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transgender artist Jacob Clayton is proud to debut work as an official selection in the 2021 San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF). Flush with saucy humor and social commentary, The Clayton Effect is a semi-autobiographical view on transgender life. Inspired by the foundational film editing principle developed in the 1900s (known as the Kuleshov Effect), this silent-but-deadly movie, lathered with a throwback feel and a razor-sharp modern twist, takes the plunge into representations of gender.

“It means so much to me to be a part of this festival more than any other”, says Clayton, “because you have to earn your way into it with the blood, sweat, and tears of a life without basic human rights. It’s absolutely imperative that we tell our own stories, in our own ways. I’m so thankful to artistic director Shawna Virago for being a hero and literal rock star for the trans community.”

Now in its 24th year, the SFTFF is the first and longest-running festival dedicated to films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers. Catch the world premiere of The Clayton Effect along with 42 other films, featuring a range of genres, streaming online at sftff.org from November 11-14.

About Jacob Clayton:
Jacob Clayton uses art as means to expand the vocabulary that challenges societal expectations and cultural representations of gender identity and expression. His work often chronicles a therapeutic journey through dissociation and the road to gather and assemble reclaimed pieces of a life lived for decades as a closeted transgender man in America. View more of his self portrait series Deprivation of Self, Portraits and Faces I’ve Seen.

Jacob Clayton
MyUntangled Media, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Jacob Clayton Premieres Short Film at San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.