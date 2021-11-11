Jacob Clayton Premieres Short Film at San Francisco Transgender Film Festival
Step inside the bathroom to experience “The Clayton Effect” - streaming online November 11-14, 2021. Jiggling the handle has never been more fun!
It means so much to me to be a part of this festival more than any other because you have to earn your way into it with the blood, sweat, and tears of a life without basic human rights.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transgender artist Jacob Clayton is proud to debut work as an official selection in the 2021 San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF). Flush with saucy humor and social commentary, The Clayton Effect is a semi-autobiographical view on transgender life. Inspired by the foundational film editing principle developed in the 1900s (known as the Kuleshov Effect), this silent-but-deadly movie, lathered with a throwback feel and a razor-sharp modern twist, takes the plunge into representations of gender.
“It means so much to me to be a part of this festival more than any other”, says Clayton, “because you have to earn your way into it with the blood, sweat, and tears of a life without basic human rights. It’s absolutely imperative that we tell our own stories, in our own ways. I’m so thankful to artistic director Shawna Virago for being a hero and literal rock star for the trans community.”
Now in its 24th year, the SFTFF is the first and longest-running festival dedicated to films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers. Catch the world premiere of The Clayton Effect along with 42 other films, featuring a range of genres, streaming online at sftff.org from November 11-14.
About Jacob Clayton:
Jacob Clayton uses art as means to expand the vocabulary that challenges societal expectations and cultural representations of gender identity and expression. His work often chronicles a therapeutic journey through dissociation and the road to gather and assemble reclaimed pieces of a life lived for decades as a closeted transgender man in America. View more of his self portrait series Deprivation of Self, Portraits and Faces I’ve Seen.
