Transgender Portrait by Jacob Clayton Wins Best in Show
“Self Portrait | How Many Fifths of a Man Am I?” selected as Best in Show at national LGBTQ fine art exhibition juried by Alyssa Nitchun.
The honor of being selected as Best in Show by Alyssa Nitchun is the most significant of my career. Now more than ever, transgender people need to tell our own stories, in our own ways.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging transgender photographer and artist, Jacob Clayton, is proud to represent his community with a piece inspired by the work of Wendy Red Star and Hank Willis Thomas. Part of one of his ongoing projects, Jacob’s photo-based, mixed-media self portrait questions the motives and effects of a society that assigns worth to ourselves and fellow humans.
“All throughout history, folks have pointed their cameras at those they deem less than in society”, says Clayton, “under the guise of photojournalism or fine art, they insert themselves into a narrative in which they do not belong, and then reap the rewards for doing so. But still to this day, rarely does our own work find a place on the walls of institutions or the pages of magazines. I'm so grateful to The Studio Door for the chance to be part of this LGBTQIA+ exhibition. As a transgender man, I earned my way into it with the blood, sweat, and tears of a life without basic human rights. And the honor of being selected as Best in Show by Alyssa Nitchun is the most significant of my career. Now more than ever, transgender people need to tell our own stories, in our own ways. I am forever grateful to Ms. Nitchun and the epic boost of confidence she has given me and my artistic vision.”
Exhibition juror, Alyssa Nitchun, is Executive Director of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, in New York City. The only dedicated LGBTQ+ art museum in the world, their vision is to provide “a home for queer art, artists, scholars, activists and allies, and a catalyst for discourse on art and queerness.”
The Studio Door’s Hillcrest gallery presents the 5th edition of this national juried exhibition. Artists from thirteen states will be expressing the community's quest for freedom, equality, and visibility through their artistry. PROUD+ runs through Saturday, July 30th, in tandem with San Diego Pride. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday Noon-7 PM or by appointment. View more details at http://thestudiodoor.com/.
About Jacob Clayton:
Jacob Clayton is a self-taught artist who challenges societal expectations and cultural representations of gender identity and expression. His work often chronicles a therapeutic journey through dissociation and the road to gather and assemble reclaimed pieces of a life lived for decades as a closeted transgender man in America. View more of his self-portrait series Deprivation of Self, Portraits and Faces I’ve Seen.
