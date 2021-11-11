FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 10, 2021

Contact: Michael Kroll krollm2@michigan.gov Cell: 517-285-9734

Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Debuts Salute to Veterans Video Series

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has created a Salute to Veterans video series thanking and honoring veterans for their service and sacrifice for state and country. The video series includes messages from all branches of the department including U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; Zaneta Adams, director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency; Anne Zerbe, executive director of the Michigan Veteran Homes; Michael Gillum, director of the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy.

Videos are also available from Erika Hoover, women veterans and special populations coordinator for the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency; Bryon "Kip" Brand, a retired Air Force veteran and resident member of Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township; Don Prus, a retired Army veteran and Lee Walton, a retired Air Force veteran, both resident members of Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids; Cadet Ethan Dinelli and Cadet Cody Reimer of the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy.

Videos are available for use and may be downloaded at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmX5rM3K.