Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,964 in the last 365 days.

MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS, WESTERN DISTRICT, UPDATED RESPONSE TO COVID-19, NOTIFICATION TO THE PUBLIC ABOUT FACE COVERINGS

10 November 2021

MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS, WESTERN DISTRICT, UPDATED RESPONSE TO COVID-19, NOTIFICATION TO THE PUBLIC ABOUT FACE COVERINGS

Kansas City, Mo. - Consistent with July 27, 2021 guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and with the modified face covering mandate issued by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, effective November 5, 2021, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announces that effective November 9, 2021, it will no longer require court or non-court personnel admitted to the court to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth, though the wearing of face coverings will not be prohibited and is encouraged.   

Visitors to the courthouse will continue to be required to satisfy routine COVID-19 screening criteria for entry into the building.  Among other things, this screening will prohibit entry into the building for any visitor who has tested positive for COVID-19; is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms; or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.    

For additional information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, please call the Clerk’s office at (816) 889-3600.

Contact: Kimberly Boeding, Clerk of Court 

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 

(816) 889-3600 

You just read:

MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS, WESTERN DISTRICT, UPDATED RESPONSE TO COVID-19, NOTIFICATION TO THE PUBLIC ABOUT FACE COVERINGS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.