10 November 2021

MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS, WESTERN DISTRICT, UPDATED RESPONSE TO COVID-19, NOTIFICATION TO THE PUBLIC ABOUT FACE COVERINGS

Kansas City, Mo. - Consistent with July 27, 2021 guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and with the modified face covering mandate issued by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, effective November 5, 2021, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announces that effective November 9, 2021, it will no longer require court or non-court personnel admitted to the court to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth, though the wearing of face coverings will not be prohibited and is encouraged.

Visitors to the courthouse will continue to be required to satisfy routine COVID-19 screening criteria for entry into the building. Among other things, this screening will prohibit entry into the building for any visitor who has tested positive for COVID-19; is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms; or has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

For additional information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, please call the Clerk’s office at (816) 889-3600.

Contact: Kimberly Boeding, Clerk of Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

