R3 Stem Cell Mexico Now Offering Two Free Procedures for Patients

R3 Mexico Treatment Room ReBella PRP provides 5-10x increased platelet concentration!

R3 Stem Cell Mexico is offering 2 free procedures, a free PRP Therapy for all and a vial of exosomes to those receiving 50 million or more stem cells.

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell Mexico is now offering two free procedures for patients who sign up for treatment. The offers include a free PRP Therapy for all patients along with a free vial of exosomes to those who are receiving 50 million or more stem cells.

As the premier provider of stem cell therapy in Mexico, R3 considers patient success its number one priority. Therefore, adding the free procedures is a great way to improve patient outcomes and make the procedures as cost effective as possible.

Stem cell derived exosomes have been an amazing addition to the treatments with mesenchymal stem cells. Both are derived from donated umbilical cord tissue, which is tested rigorously for safety. Treatments are customized for each patient, and may be administered with an injection, IV, nebulizer, intrathecal or intranasal.

PRP therapy, which is short for platelet rich plasma therapy, is a straightforward procedure involving a blood draw from the patient. The blood is then rapidly spun for about 10 minutes. Then the platelets and growth factors are concentrated, and great for joint/soft tissue injections or a facial rejuvenation procedure.

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO Dr. David Greene, "We want all of our patients to have a tremendous outcome. If the free exosomes and PRP therapy contribute to that, it's a great opportunity. None of our competitors offer such value, which explains why we have the most cost effective stem cell therapy program in the world!"

Treatment at R3 Mexico is offered for over fifty different conditions, including autism, CP, ALS, MS, kidney/liver failure, diabetes, heart conditions, stroke, spinal cord injury, and many other conditions. R3 has over 25 different best practice protocols that are customized to each patient's specific needs.

The free offers are applicable to all of R3 Stem Cell Mexico's locations. In order to find out if a person is a candidate for treatment, a free consultation is provided by calling +1 (888) 988-0515.