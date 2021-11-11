Carson Kievman, Adventurous Composer, is Dead
The long-time Miami resident made major contributions to local culture and music education.MIAMI, FL, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carson Kievman, Miami based composer, producer and educator, has passed away at the age of 72. Kievman was an integral member of the South Florida music scene. Along with his many contributions, Kievman founded the SoBe Arts Institute in Miami Beach. Born in Los Angeles, Kievman had been a part of South Florida’s music scene since the 1970s. In the late 1980s he was the composer of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra, for whom he wrote his second Symphony. Kievman would go on to write 6 more symphonies in his lifetime.
Kievman left South Florida briefly for a PhD program at Princeton University, but returned to start Sobe Arts, a school that offered financial assistance to musically gifted middle and high school students. The school was also the base of SoBe Arts, Kievman’s artistic company, which produced many of his music theater works.
Before his time in Miami, Kievman studied with Earl Brown at the California Institute of the Arts. He also had two residencies in Paris, with renowned French composer Olivier Messiaen. While in Paris, he attended the renown Darmstadt summer studies, known as a gathering place for avantgarde composers in the 1960s. During his time at Darmstadt, Kievman worked with visionaries such as Karlheinz Stockhausen, Luigi Nono, and Luciano Berio. In 1977, Kievman became a Bernstein Fellow at the Tanglewood Music Center. During his time at Tanglewood, his score for "Wake Up, It's Time to go to Bed" was produced to great acclaim. The following year, Kievman became composer in residence at New York’s Public Theater, working under the legendary Joseph Papp, writing new works and accompanying scores for plays.
During his lifetime, Kievman’s work included 10 operas, eight symphonies, and many pieces of chamber and choral music. Kievman had a unique voice and enriched the music scene in South Florida with his vast and innovative contributions.
Carl Kruse, curator of the Carl Kruse Blog, was an active participant in SoBe Arts, organizing fundraisers for the organization, and sitting on the board of the project from 2010-2014. He, along with the blog, extend condolences to Carson Kievman’s friends and family.
Carl Kruse
The Carl Kruse Blog
+49 1517 5190292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other