VA celebrates caregivers across the country for commitment to America's Veterans

Nov. 10, 2021, 03:16:00 PM

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Caregiver Support Program is presenting a month-long series of virtual events and activities celebrating Veterans’ caregivers in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month.

The observance is hosted by VA facilities nationwide with the intent to educate Veteran caregivers about VA programs and services, and to recognize and honor caregivers across the country.

“This year’s theme is #CaregiverAnd, which aims to encourage caregivers to embrace their sense of self, including their identities outside of being caregivers,” said VA Caregiver Support Program Executive Director, Colleen M. Richardson, Psy.D.  “We know there are many components that make our caregivers who they are, they have passions beyond caregiving, and we want to recognize them outside of their day-to-day responsibilities.”

This year’s VA virtual NFCM events will emphasize the stories of those who care for and support Veterans and will include discussion panels and networking opportunities with fellow caregivers. Caregivers can check out events happening in their local areas by contacting their Caregiver Support Coordinator.

If you are a caregiver and need additional assistance, support or information about VA’s Caregiver Support Program, please visit www.caregiver.va.gov.

