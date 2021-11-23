Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center Hosts a Free Seminar on School Refusal on December 2
Learn about school refusal, the signs and causes of school refusal and how school refusal is treated
Learn how to address school refusal and poor academic performance in combination with complex psychiatric, emotional, or behavioral health issues.
These are complicated issues that can be incredibly stressful for youth and their families, who often feel isolated in their struggles. However, there are viable and successful solutions available.”GLENDALE, CO, 80246, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not uncommon for kids to provide excuses to get out of school on the day of a big test or an unfavorable event. School refusal, is a serious concern involving anxiety around going to school and adamancy about not attending, which can manifest through behavioral issues and other responses. It is caused by a complex combination of issues, including students’ mental health, undetected learning differences, bullying, or social isolation. Often, these youth are labeled as truants or sent home, which doesn’t help them to address underlying reasons for their school avoidance. Instead, families can learn effective interventions that allow their child to develop a healthy identity as a capable student, increase academic engagement, and build confidence to achieve success at home and in school.
On Thursday, December 2nd, Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center, a national leader in mental health treatment for youth, young adults and their families, and Fusion Academy Denver presents:
-Why school refusal happens and the unknown related complexities.
-Identify and evaluate school refusal symptoms to effectively intervene at home.
-The importance of school and treatment working together: The Why. The How. The results your child deserves and you as the parent expect.
-How the combination of Specialized Education environments and Intensive Mental Health Treatment ensures academic, relational, and life success.
-Through this innovative strategic combination, youth and adolescents are able to move beyond resistance and self-destruction to achieve higher levels of functioning both in and out of the classroom and in the home environment.
-First-person accounts from parents and students
This special event is catered toward parents with children in fifth to 12th grades who are demonstrating school refusal, poor academic performance, and/or learning disabilities in combination with complex psychiatric, emotional, or behavioral health issues.
“These are complicated issues that can be incredibly stressful for youth and their families, who often feel isolated in their struggles. However, there are viable and successful solutions available,” says Equinox founder and CEO Mary Marcantonio. “We know staying in school is the best option for most adolescents, and this event is designed to showcase how investing in a carefully blended approach of individualized education and intensive treatment can create stability and allow them to successfully reengage in their lives.”
The event will be held virtually, on Zoom, to ensure access for all parents, including those based outside of the Denver metro area.
Registration is limited to 100 participants. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/complimentary-webinar-school-refusal-tickets-204114541087
What
School Refusal Webinar
When
Thursday, December 2, 2021
5–6:30 p.m.
Where
Zoom (link will be sent directly to registrants)
About Equinox Counseling & Wellness Center:
Equinox is Colorado’s premier mental health treatment center for youth and young adults. Our goal is to facilitate more meaningful relationships by combining the best elements of residential treatment, wilderness therapy, and holistic milieu services to help individuals experiencing complex psychiatric, emotional, and behavioral health issues. We serve both regional and national clients.
For more information, visit www.equinoxcounseling.com.
About Fusion:
Guided by a fundamental belief in the immense potential within every person, Fusion’s mission is to help all student flourish—emotionally, socially, and academically—through positive, mentoring relationships and a personalized education experience.
For more information, visit www.fusionacademy.com.
