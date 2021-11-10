Commerce Renews Renaissance Zone for Wishek

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today it has renewed the Renaissance Zone Program for the city of Wishek for five additional years. The Renaissance Zone Program is a tool for community redevelopment and economic investment that incorporates tax incentives to business and residential properties. Wishek started utilizing the Renaissance Zone Program in 2006 and has had 11 approved projects. Recently approved major projects include Fandrich Properties LLC and Central Iron Repair and Manufacturing, both of which are in-progress. “Wishek has used the Renaissance Zone Program to encourage reinvestment and redevelopment in its downtown area to enhance business and improve housing,” Commerce Community Services Deputy Director Rikki Roehrich said. “The program is often used in smaller rural communities to attract businesses that provide vital services to their populations.” The Renaissance Zone Program currently includes 58 cities across North Dakota. Since the program’s inception in 1999, more than 1,850 projects have been approved and more than 1,450 have been completed. For more information, contact Renaissance Zone Program Manager Rikki Roehrich at (701) 328-2687. For tax related questions, please contact Liliya Montgomery at (701) 328-1296.