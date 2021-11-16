Rhys Jenkins is appointed Acuity Trading's new Marketing Manager

Rhys Jenkins joins award-winning fintech pioneers Acuity Trading as Marketing Manager.

Recruiting top talent plays a huge role in our strategy for future success and we are delighted to welcome Rhys to our team.” — Andrew Lane

LONDON, LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Trading announces new marketing hire to support growth

Acuity Trading are delighted to welcome Rhys Jenkins to the team. With over seven years of digital and direct marketing experience in an array of sectors including the automotive industry, events, recruitment & B2B technology, Rhys joins the award-winning Acuity Trading team as a Marketing Manager working from their Poole, UK offices. Rhys will be responsible for driving multiple marketing campaigns and activities including events, online webinars and social media/ digital content to ensure our clients have multiple modes of accessing important information.

Rhys Jenkins says he is ready to get started,

“I am delighted to join the Acuity team at such a pivotal moment in the businesses’ growth. The fintech market is extremely dynamic and I am looking forward to developing marketing campaigns across the financial market verticals both in Europe and beyond.”

Reflecting on 2021, Acuity Trading has undergone a period of fast business growth and development; most recently opening a new R&D business hub, Acuity Analytics in Barcelona and acquiring the fintech technical analysis company Signal Centre. Rhys is Acuity’s fourth hire in recent months with Arissa Ames, Vladislav Novopoltsev and Gustavo Avalos joining the Acuity Trading team in the last 12 months.

Andrew Lane, CEO says it’s the right time to grow the team once again.

“We’re expanding our operations and product offerings at a rapid pace. In order to sustain our growth and to thrive even further we will continue to invest in our company’s structure and in the professional development of our existing team. Recruiting top talent plays a huge role in our strategy for future success and we are delighted to welcome Rhys to our team.”

Having worked closely with numerous global manufacturers and vendors, Rhys brings extensive skills and experience to Acuity Trading. Rhys’ experience of working with large brands will be crucial to guiding the rapid development of Acuity’s operations and product offerings.

