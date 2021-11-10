Raleigh

Nov 10, 2021

Governor Cooper Proclaims November 11 as Veterans Day

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed November 11 as Veterans Day to honor North Carolina’s veterans who have served our state and country.

“Our veterans make North Carolina a stronger, better place,” said Governor Cooper. “We are grateful for their service that has protected our safety and fundamental freedoms.”

North Carolina is the most military friendly state in the nation. The state is home to almost 800,000 veterans and has the country’s fifth largest active military presence. The Governor has recognized the critical role that our military, veterans and their families play in our state, and he has declared November as National Veteran and Military Families’ Month, November 8 - 12 as Employ a Veteran Week and North Carolina as a Veteran Friendly State.

Governor Cooper established the North Carolina Governor’s Working Group which focuses on job creation, health, legal and financial services for veterans. This year, the NC Department of Commerce launched a veterans job portal to help veterans find jobs in the state.

“At NCDMVA every day is Veterans Day,” said NCDMVA Secretary Walter Gaskin. “Today, we stand united with our grateful nation, in our respect and gratitude – and recommit to our mission to ensure that our Veterans and their families receive the care, support, and benefits they have earned.”

On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson formally declared the day as Armistice Day to reflect and honor the sacrifices made by service members during World War I. The day was formally renamed to Veterans Day on June 1, 1954.

