Galen M. Hair and Insurance Claim HQ Announces Concert Series to Benefit Local Victims of Hurricane Disaster
Concert series to provide relief and support to the most-devastated areas of the Bayou and its surrounding parishes as well.
The concert series will be a free event to the public, complimentary food and designed to provide aid to the overwhelmed communities with much-needed materials to help rebuild and recover.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Litigator Galen M. Hair, in conjunction with his firm, Insurance Claim HQ, is pleased to announce the funding of a special event concert series, Bayou Relief Tour, featuring singer and fiddler Amanda Shaw, in response to the devastation to the region of Hurricane Ida.
The concert series will be a free event to the public, including a performance by Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys, complimentary food and much more is designed to provide aid to the underserved and overwhelmed communities with much-needed materials to help rebuild and recover. The series launched in October, 2021, with localized industry professionals having provided communities with best practices and key tools for rebuilding their neighborhoods.
New shows have just been added to the Bayou Relief Tour. All scheduled upcoming dates (all times local) include:
Nov. 12 - Metairie, La. (Lafreniere Park, 3 - 6pm)
Nov. 13 - Lafitte, La. (Jules Nunez Seafood Pavilion, 11am - 2pm)
Nov. 14 - Houma, La. (Southland Mall, 3 - 5pm)
Nov. 21 - Luling, La. (Westbank Bridge Park, 12 - 3pm)
Visit https://amandashaw.com/bayou-relief-tour/ to see when new dates are added as well as for additional information.
Insurance Claim HQ has helped over 800 families rebuild their homes and businesses, guided by Hair, a Super Lawyers Rising Star-rated and National Trial Lawyers Top 100 attorney. Insurance Claim HQ is a team of attorneys which exclusively handles property casualty insurance claims. The firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights of policyholders who have experienced loss because of fire, flood, hurricane or insurance. Additionally, the firm is also committed to continued education in providing the Disaster Relief Scholarship Program, which is tailored toward students who have experienced a natural disaster or insurance dispute and experienced hardship. The scholarship is worth up to $10,000.
About Galen M. Hair
Galen M. Hair, Owner at Insurance Claim HQ, is a property insurance attorney who has helped over 800 families rebuild their homes and businesses. He has been rated a Super Lawyers Rising Star, and voted one of National Trial Lawyers Top 100. Click here to learn more about protecting your property from disaster: https://insuranceclaimhq.com/
About the Amanda Shaw Foundation
The Amanda Shaw Foundation is a philanthropic organization established in 2015 to support local families in the community. The foundation works to build, sustain and empower strong Louisiana families through music, food and culture. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving others by engaging with community partners, business leaders and reputable organizations to offer support to communities during times of need. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) entity inspired by the journey of its founder, Amanda Shaw. For more information, visit www.AmandaShaw.com/Foundation
