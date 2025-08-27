Insurance Claim HQ Wins $9.85M in Landmark Hurricane Case for Louisiana Church

LA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insurance Claim HQ is proud to announce a nearly $10 million legal triumph for First Assembly of God Church in Leesville, Louisiana, after years of delay, denial, and underpayment from Church Mutual Insurance Company. The hard-won verdict, secured by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys and upheld on appeal, sends a strong message to insurers across the Gulf South: bad faith won’t go unchecked.After Hurricane Laura struck in 2020, causing catastrophic damage to First Assembly’s buildings and infrastructure, Church Mutual failed to meet its obligations. Payments were delayed, damages were minimized, and the church’s attempts at resolution were ignored. The congregation was forced into a legal battle, one that ended with a decisive win: $9.85 million in total compensation, including penalties and attorneys’ fees.“Going above and beyond for clients is not just about meeting their expectations; it’s about exceeding them and making a real difference in their lives,” said Galen M. Hair, founder of Insurance Claim HQ. “We are committed to standing up to bad faith insurers and fighting to make sure our clients receive every dollar they’re owed.”The verdict includes $4.79 million in additional damages, $2.6 million in statutory penalties, and $2.46 million in attorneys’ fees. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment in full, calling out Church Mutual for its baseless arguments and upholding Louisiana’s strong protections for policyholders.This case reflects the heart of Insurance Claim HQ’s work: standing beside policyholders who have been ignored, underpaid, or mistreated by their insurers. With hundreds of millions recovered for thousands of clients, the firm blends legal expertise with compassion, offering education, free resources, and ongoing support throughout the claims process. Their team is built around integrity, service, and a shared belief that people deserve both justice and dignity in the aftermath of disaster.That reputation for results and compassion has earned the firm the trust of policyholders, public adjusters, and industry professionals alike. Many turn to Insurance Claim HQ not just for legal representation but for guidance during some of life’s most difficult moments. As disasters continue to affect communities across the Gulf South and beyond, the firm remains a steadfast advocate for those who need more than promises - they need action.To learn more or schedule a consultation with Insurance Claim HQ, visit www.insuranceclaimhq.com

