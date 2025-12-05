LORI WATERS ELECTED CHAIR OF THE LOUISIANA ATTORNEY DISCIPLINARY BOARD FOR 2026

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Waters, Managing Attorney at Insurance Claim HQ, has been elected Chair of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board (LADB) for 2026. The Louisiana Supreme Court confirmed the Board’s Chair and Vice Chair election on December 2,2025.Waters has served in Louisiana’s attorney disciplinary system for more than a decade. Her service began in 2015 as a Hearing Committee Lawyer Member, a position she held through 2020. In 2021, she was appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board and was reappointed for a second term in 2024.The Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board plays a vital role in safeguarding the public and upholding the integrity of the legal profession. The Board reviews and evaluates complaints regarding attorney conduct, oversees formal hearings, and issues recommendations to the Louisiana Supreme Court on disciplinary matters. Its work ensures that attorneys statewide comply with the ethical and professional standards required to practice law.Waters’ election reflects a longstanding commitment to the administration of justice and continued confidence in her leadership within the legal community.Waters currently leads complex property-damage litigation and client advocacy efforts as Managing Attorney at Insurance Claim HQ. Additional background is available at www.insuranceclaimhq.com Media Contact:Bobby ChildsMarketing Director, ICHQ504-336-2930bchilds@hstalaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.