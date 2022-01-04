ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres confirms its excellence in being nominated in “World’s Best Awards 2022”

The “World’s Best Awards” from Travel + Leisure are considered to be one of the most important indicators of excellence in the travel and tourism industry.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres “All Suites Luxury Resort”, announced that it has been nominated for recognition in the “World’s Best Awards 2022.” The survey from the Travel & Leisure Awards will be open and available for public participation until 28 February 2022.

These recognitions serve to officially praise a wide variety of categories including, but not limited to, cities, hotels, airlines, and cruise companies all around the world.

The Travel + Leisure magazine has helped travelers discover and learn more about the best destinations on the planet. Thanks to the fact that their subscribers and followers are truly passionate about traveling, the editors of the magazine know that they are the best source of information and for that reason, they established the World’s Best Awards to give their valued readers a voice. The winners are selected only by travelers votes, and for that reason, this award is considered to be one of the best in the entire industry.

“It fills us with pride and happiness to receive the news that our resort complex, ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, has been nominated in the “World’s Best Awards 2022” by Travel + Leisure. Without a doubt, it is such a great honor that both ATELIER Playa Mujeres and ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres have been nominated for exceeding expectations in one of the most important aspects considered during the process, which is satisfying the necessities of the most demanding travelers while creating a unique Barefoot Luxury® experience that is drenched in the culture and art of Mexico, and surrounded by the natural beauty of the Caribbean,” commented Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles.

When the world started to reopen after the initial lockdown, the passionate readers of Travel + Leisure magazine were the first people to begin traveling once again. That being said, millions of travelers have evaluated, and many others continue to evaluate, the most important tourism experiences they have had which lead to the results of each nomination for those selected, and to the eventual revealing of the official winners. To vote, simply visit TLWORLDSBEST.COM/VOTE, follow the simple steps required for registration, and begin the voting process.

ATELIER and ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres were nominated for continuing to provide unforgettable experiences sealed with ATELIER de Hoteles’ signature concept of Addictive Service® and for continuing to offer an innovative and exceptional sensation of Barefoot Luxury®, both of which are bold characteristics of the all-inclusive resorts that form part of the Mexican hotel operations company.

“Our promise to continue innovating our services and to remain as one of the leading international references with our signature concept of Handcrafted Hospitality® at ADH- ATELIER de Hoteles, which go above and beyond the highest world standards,” stated Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of AHD – ATELIER de Hoteles

It must be mentioned that ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a luxurious all-inclusive 5+ star resort that is only for adults and guests who are 16 years of age or older. The property offers a sophisticated experience that is further enhanced by the presence and incorporation of contemporary Mexican art and a truly incredible and uniquely sensorial culinary proposal that is even more magnified because it is accompanied by the unparalleled beauty of the Caribbean Sea. On the other hand, ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, the family-friendly resort and separate section that shares the compound’s premises, is more focused on offering experiences that cater towards the reconnection of family. Here, kids have immense amounts of fun, and adults can relax in luxurious environments that are internationally recognized.

About Us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are located in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.