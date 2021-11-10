Lane Restriction on Bloom Street in Danville Borough, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Route 2010 (Bloom Street) in Danville Borough, Montour County, for utility work.

On Monday, November 15 through Wednesday, November 17, Henkels & McCoy and Franchelli Enterprises, Inc., a sub-contractor for UGI, Inc., will be performing work along Bloom Street between Ferry Street and Pine Street.

• On Monday, November 15, work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. • On Tuesday, November 16, work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. • On Wednesday, November 17, work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

