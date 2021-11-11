Susan Estrich, Lawyer & Author, Chosen One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2021

“We're honored to include Susan Estrich into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

Susan Estrich is a lawyer, professor, author, political operative, and political commentator. She is known for being the first woman to manage the presidential campaign of a major party nominee, Michael Dukakis, in 1988. Additionally, Estrich served as the legal counsel for Roger Ailes in 2016. Susan is a successful, pioneering legal scholar and feminist in a male-dominated industry.

Susan is very outspoken on the under-representation of women, especially in politics. In several of Estrich's books, including Sex & Power and The Case for Hillary Clinton, she discusses her experience as a survivor of rape. Her book Real Rape talks about the history of rape law in the United States. She coined the phrase "nuts and sluts defense" to describe the demeaning ways female accusers are portrayed in rape cases.

She is currently a law and political science professor at the University of Southern California School. Prior to USC, Susan became one of the youngest women in Harvard University's history to receive tenure. In 2008, Estrich joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, a law firm based in Los Angeles. She chaired their Public Strategy in High Profile Litigation: Media Relations practice area. In October 2018, Estrich joined Boies Schiller Flexner LLP as a partner in its Los Angeles office.