Submit Release
News Search

There were 695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,991 in the last 365 days.

Rescission of Order Permitting Completion of Magistrate Trial Experiences by WebEx

Court News ...

2021-11-10-01

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

 

Re:  Rescission of Order Permitting Completion of Magistrate Trial Experiences by WebEx

Appellate Case No. 2020-000447

 

 

ORDER

On October 22, 2020, this Court issued an order permitting newly appointed or nominated magistrate judges to satisfy the requirements of § 22-1-16 (B)(3) and (4) (one criminal and one civil jury trial in circuit court) by viewing recorded circuit court jury trial proceedings that are approved by the Supreme Court and broadcast online via Cisco WebEx.  This exception to the requirement that live proceedings be observed was justified because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the South Carolina Judicial Branch to alter normal court operating procedures, including continuing many jury trials and limiting attendance at in-person hearings.

Since many of the limitations on attendance at live trials and hearings have been lifted, we find this exception is no longer warranted.  Accordingly, the October 22, 2020 order permitting newly appointed or nominated magistrate judges to satisfy the requirements of § 22-1-16 (B)(3) and (4) (one criminal and one civil jury trial in circuit court) by viewing recordings broadcast online via Cisco WebEx is rescinded effective immediately.  Newly appointed or nominated magistrate judges who completed the trial observation requirements under the October 22, 2020 order shall follow the directives contained in that order to report completion of a trial experience via Cisco WebEx.

 

s/Donald W. Beatty                        C.J.

s/John W. Kittredge                           J.

s/Kaye G. Hearn                                J.

s/John Cannon Few                           J.

s/George C. James, Jr.                      J.

Columbia, South Carolina November 10, 2021

You just read:

Rescission of Order Permitting Completion of Magistrate Trial Experiences by WebEx

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.