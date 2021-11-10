Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Rescission of Order Permitting Completion of Magistrate Trial Experiences by WebEx Appellate Case No. 2020-000447

ORDER

On October 22, 2020, this Court issued an order permitting newly appointed or nominated magistrate judges to satisfy the requirements of § 22-1-16 (B)(3) and (4) (one criminal and one civil jury trial in circuit court) by viewing recorded circuit court jury trial proceedings that are approved by the Supreme Court and broadcast online via Cisco WebEx. This exception to the requirement that live proceedings be observed was justified because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the South Carolina Judicial Branch to alter normal court operating procedures, including continuing many jury trials and limiting attendance at in-person hearings.

Since many of the limitations on attendance at live trials and hearings have been lifted, we find this exception is no longer warranted. Accordingly, the October 22, 2020 order permitting newly appointed or nominated magistrate judges to satisfy the requirements of § 22-1-16 (B)(3) and (4) (one criminal and one civil jury trial in circuit court) by viewing recordings broadcast online via Cisco WebEx is rescinded effective immediately. Newly appointed or nominated magistrate judges who completed the trial observation requirements under the October 22, 2020 order shall follow the directives contained in that order to report completion of a trial experience via Cisco WebEx.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina November 10, 2021