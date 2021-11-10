Bassist and Composer Christian de Mesones Tops Billboard with “Hispanica (Instrumental)”

Cover Art by Lisette Nieves Flores

Independent Musician Collaborates with Jazz Legend and Achieves Chart Success

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hispanica (instrumental)”, the latest single from bassist, composer, and band leader Christian de Mesones, reached number 1 this week on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Airplay chart. Entering the chart at number 30, this Latin-flavored contemporary jazz gem that prominently features legendary jazz pianist Bob James, who appears courtesy of Tappan Zee Records, has been a steady, but quick climber, reaching its peak at week 8, and giving de Mesones his greatest chart success to date. The track has also landed solidly near or at the top of Mediabase, RadioWave, Smoothjazz.com, Groove Jazz and Smooth Jazz Network charts, as well as a selection of independent radio airplay charts since its release. These major successes and the abundance of positive reception to the song prompted de Mesones’ team to submit “Hispanica (Instrumental)” for Grammy® consideration and enter it in the 2021 International Songwriting Competition (ISC). To cap a phenomenal year of musical achievements, de Mesones has been nominated for the 2021 Reader’s Choice Instrumentalist of the Year for the second year in a row by SoulTracks.com.

de Mesones’ latest creation is a vibrant, soulful, instrumental re-imagining of a track from his debut solo project, “They Call Me Big New York”, which contains multiple charting singles and has surpassed one million streams on Spotify. “Hispanica (instrumental)” showcases Arch Thompson (flute), Bill McGee (trumpet), and Rob Maletick (saxophone), and highlights the talents of Curtis McCain (percussion), Mike Gamble (guitar), and Carl Anderson (drums). The single was written and co-produced by de Mesones who also plays bass on the track, produced and mixed by Christopher Scott Valentine, mastered by David P. Marchione, and is available for streaming and purchase on all major music platforms and on the artist’s website.

About Christian De Mesones

Christian “Big New York” de Mesones has been playing bass guitar for over 40 years. He graduated from the Bass Institute of Technology (now the Musician’s Institute) in Hollywood, California and has been part of several musical groups all over the country, including bands out of Hawaii, Hollywood, New York City, and Richmond, Virginia. He has opened for several national recording artists such as Down to the Bone, Marion Meadows, Bob Baldwin, Chuck Brown, and Roberta Flack. de Mesones has created bands and led all-star groups that have performed at the Capital Jazz and Lake Arbor Jazz Festivals in Maryland, the 2 Street Festival in Richmond, VA, and the legendary Blues Alley Supper Club in Washington, DC.

