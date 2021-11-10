DNR enforcement actions for Nov. 10

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Keokuk County Dietrich Hauling & Fence Building, Inc. Handle, transfer and land apply manure in a manner that does not result in a manure discharge to a water of the state; develop a standard operating procedure for proper manure transportation and land application, and submit for approval; immediately implement the standard operating procedure upon approval; and pay a $1,000 administrative penalty.