Air Quality permits under review for Nov. 10

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Black Hawk County MidAmerican Energy Co. – Electrifarm Turbines – 3051 W. Shaulis Road., Waterloo. The application was submitted to operate their existing electric services facility. The public comment period ends Dec. 11.

Johnson County MidAmerican Energy Co. – Coralville Turbines – 401 First Ave., Coralville. The application was submitted to operate their existing electric services facility. The public comment period ends Dec. 11.

Webster County Valero Fort Dodge Plant – 1930 Hayes Ave., Fort Dodge. The application was submitted to operate their existing dry mill ethanol (SIC 2869) facility. The public comment period ends Dec. 11.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Story County Iowa State University – Power Plant – 220 Power Plant Building, Ames. Project No. 21-294, Iowa State University – the power plant currently operates Boilers 1 and 2 under permit number 07-A-923-P5. These boilers are rated at 235 MMBtu/hr. each. Both boilers currently combust coal and are vented through Emission Point S, the tall stack on campus. In this project, ISU proposes converting the boilers from coal to burn natural gas. Coal will no longer be a supported fuel for the boilers and all coal handling equipment will be removed from the campus. The public comment period runs from Nov. 11 to Dec. 12. Submit all comments in writing before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.