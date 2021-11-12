Documentary "Vulnerable Innocence"

Vulnerable Innocence Poster - Laurels Indicate Progress To Date

IndieFEST selects documentary for online child protection for award

On behalf of the entire team, thank you IndieFEST for recognizing the global importance of this film, and for granting us an Award of Recognition: Contemporary Issues/Awareness Raising.”
— Charlene Doak-Gebauer, Producer
LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Charlene Doak-Gebauer film, “Vulnerable Innocence”, produced for Internet Sense First, has won a prestigious Award of Recognition from the IndieFEST Film Awards.

Producer/Director – Charlene Doak-Gebauer – “Very grateful for an excellent experience with an amazing team of volunteers worldwide, including children. We have worked together, proving we can ignore borders and oceans, and film virtually with success, to provide a meaningful film about online child protection. It has been my vision to bring communities together to emphasize the need for a global initiative to protect children online, using Digital Supervision. On behalf of the entire team, thank you IndieFEST for recognizing the importance of this film, and for granting us an Award of Recognition: Contemporary Issues/Awareness Raising. It is an honor.”

Co-Director – Nancy Lynch – “The level of support from participants around the world is a testament to the importance of ensuring the documentary’s message is heard loud and clear. I am hopeful this film will be a wake-up call to parents, caregivers, and others to be vigilant in protecting children from online predators.”

Final Cut Editor – Horace Williams, Jr. - "I believe ‘Vulnerable Innocence’ will be wildly successful worldwide as the film doesn't stop at merely educating viewers to the danger children and parents face online; it provides multiple detailed, explicit, and effective strategies for parents and caregivers to design their own digital supervision policy to protect their children from online abuse. This film is a Godsend for caregivers who are currently confused and overwhelmed with how on Earth to keep their children safe online."

Casting Director – Arpad Andrew Horvath – “A sobering, in-depth look into a world that exists beyond the computer screen. Compelling interviews about a seemingly invisible threat but one that exists and is capable of destroying our children. A must see.”

Music – Frank Davis – “I am very pleased to have donated my song ‘Angel In Your Eyes’, to be used in this documentary. It was inspired by the story of a little girl who was sexually exploited at the age of four, and later killed by a drunk driver. Such an example of ‘vulnerable innocence’. I am sure she is smiling down from heaven, seeing this documentary make a difference for many children globally.”

The IndieFEST Film Awards recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at www.theindiefest.com.

In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, “Vulnerable Innocence” joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including 2021 Academy Award winner “If Anything Happens I Love You” by Laura Dern, Will McCormack and Michael Govier, Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson as the narrator of Love Thy Nature, A Path Appears Documentary featuring Oscar-winner George Clooney and Blake Lively, Radical Grace executive produced by Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon, a searing exposeDavids and Goliath by Peabody winner Leon Lee, and Touched with Fire starring Katie Holmes. Rick Prickett, who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, had this to say about the latest winners, “The IndieFEST is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The IndieFEST Film Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”

For more information call Charlene Doak-Gebauer or visit the Internet Sense First’s website at http://internetsensefirst.com/documentary-vulnerable-innocence/.

About

Charlene has overcome many obstacles in her life, which is shared in her compelling presentations. She believes in turning negatives into positives for the benefit of herself and others. In addition to creating a federal Canadian charity and a speaking team, she has researched, written a progressive Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection, published two books, is considered an expert in her subject, travels globally to share her expertise, and leads audiences toward digital child and family protection. She is a qualified secondary school educator, Computer Specialist and Network Administrator in Education, an author, a playwright, and a Registered Holistic Nutritionist. She has been keynote speaker for several conferences including Crime Stoppers, schools, teacher conferences, corporate conferences, international conferences and others; been featured on radio and television shows, presented in Canada (including Parliament Hill), the United States, Iceland, Europe, and India. Charlene is featured as a presenter for the National Centre On Sexual Exploitation international virtual summit on sexual exploitation, located in Washington, DC. Her first book, "Digital Sexual Victims: True Cases", was nominated for an international award by the Delta Kappa Gamma society of educators. Her second book, “The Internet: Are Children In Charge?” was published in November 2019. Awards: The Bishop Townshend Award of Teaching Excellence; The International Women of Excellence Award, 2018. Charlene is Founder and Chair of the Canadian Federal charity Internet Sense First, Founder and Chair of the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team), member of and presenter for, the Canada Peace Research Association.

