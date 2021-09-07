The 4 F's For Proactive Online Child Protection

Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection

The Internet: Children Are In Charge!

Parents and caregivers have a role to play in the online safety of their children.”
— Charlene Doak-Gebauer
LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As parents, caregivers, and allied professionals, have you ever wondered how to proactively supervise what is happening with children online? Have your children been on gaming devices, cellphones, and other digital devices and you have no knowledge as to what they are doing online?

You are not alone. According to Charlene Doak-Gebauer, parents and caregivers are finding parenting difficult in this digital age. Rarely, will they discuss their issues with other parents. "We have to begin discussing these issues with other parents - it is a global challenge and one that needs to be discussed", says Doak-Gebauer. People are going to governments, Internet service providers, and social media to change what is online - we want our children protected from unknowns, pornography, and other threats online. "Parents and caregivers have a role to play in the online safety of their children." Traditionally, parents have been responsible for the safety of their children, but in this digital age, we have to change our perspective and methods. No longer can we depend on others to be the protection for our children, nor for a screen to be our babysitter.

Doak-Gebauer is a Computer Science specialist in education and a network administrator. "I found through communications with students, parents, and allied professionals there was a huge gap between reality and the actual knowledge of adults regarding digital devices", explains Doak-Gebauer. In this digital age, we have to digitize our parenting and adult supervisory skills. Through research, Charlene created a Theory of Digital Supervision for online proactive child protection.

According to Charlene, there are 4 F's that are required to begin to understand her Theory of Digital Supervision.

The first F, is a hardware filter. It is installed between the router and the host computer in the home. "This filter can determine sites children should be excluded from, and also tell parents where their children have been online", she explained. All filters are different, but there must be a hardware filter.

The second F, is a software filter, a software environment that can determine sites, the access of which should be kept from children. With a hardware filter, and a software filter, children are better protected. Should parents believe this is all that should be done? "Absolutely not", says Charlene. "Children can work around these filters in some cases, and, when they are on gaming devices, supervision of their access is limited". She explains that when children are gaming, and chatting on various platforms, parents must be better prepared to supervise their activities. Part of Digital Supervision is to have this awareness. Hardware and software devices/environments should can give parents a false sense of security. The greatest issues are communications through social media and chats. Is the child being asked to send nudes, perform sex acts, and other issues online? Filters will only do so much.

The third F, is for parents and caregivers to realize there are voice filters available online, which are being used by predators. They disguise their voices from a 40 year old, for example, to a ten year old, which makes victimizing children much easier. Again, chats can be the greatest issue with child protection.

The fourth F, is for parents and caregivers to realize there are picture filters available, which disguise an adult as a child also. In use now, are 'deep fake' pictures and videos, which insert pictures of children on unacceptable pictures or videos, to make it look as though an unsuspecting child is in child sexual abuse images.

"I have to emphasize to everyone that children are the most vulnerable they have been in the history of the world", explains Doak-Gebauer. "We can no longer depend on others to protect our children, we have to learn what they are doing, and practice Digital Supervision."

Charlene is considered an expert in online child protection and has written two books on her Theory of Digital Supervision. She speaks globally and has been featured in major media internationally. She is Founder and Chair of the Canadian charity Internet Sense First, and the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team). They are holding an international, online summit about Digital Supervision, called 'The Internet: Are Children In Charge?" and are ready for people to purchase entry to the summit. They have two amazing guest speakers - Carol Todd, mother of Amanda Todd, who committed suicide after being harassed by a predator in another country. Carol will be telling about her experiences with Amanda. Elaine Uskoski and her son Jake, will be discussing Jake's online gaming addiction and their challenges as a family. Both speakers have been on national television and presented at several conferences.

"I encourage all parents, caregivers, and allied professionals to attend this important conference". There is a Certificate of Completion for Digital Supervision training upon successful completion of the quiz at the end of the summit.

Charlene has overcome many obstacles in her life, which is shared in her compelling presentations. She believes in turning negatives into positives for the benefit of herself and others. In addition to creating a federal Canadian charity and a speaking team, she has researched, written a progressive Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection, published two books, is considered an expert in her subject, travels globally to share her expertise, and leads audiences toward digital child and family protection. She is a qualified secondary school educator, Computer Specialist and Network Administrator in Education, an author, a playwright, and a Registered Holistic Nutritionist. She has been keynote speaker for several conferences including Crime Stoppers, schools, teacher conferences, corporate conferences, international conferences and others; been featured on radio and television shows, presented in Canada (including Parliament Hill), the United States, Iceland, Europe, and India. Charlene is featured as a presenter for the National Centre On Sexual Exploitation international virtual summit on sexual exploitation, located in Washington, DC. Her first book, "Digital Sexual Victims: True Cases", was nominated for an international award by the Delta Kappa Gamma society of educators. Her second book, “The Internet: Are Children In Charge?” was published in November 2019. Awards: The Bishop Townshend Award of Teaching Excellence; The International Women of Excellence Award, 2018. Charlene is Founder and Chair of the Canadian Federal charity Internet Sense First, Founder and Chair of the AICET Council (Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team), member of and presenter for, the Canada Peace Research Association.

