New York Festivals 2022 Radio Awards Now Accepting Entries
New for 2022, NYF Radio Awards Debuts New Trophy, the NYF Tower
This year, we are thrilled to announce the debut of our new trophy, the iconic NYF Tower in hand-polished Gold, Silver, and Bronze.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 New York Festivals® Radio Awards competition is now open for entries.
— Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Director, NYF Radio Awards
New York Festivals Radio Awards honors storytellers from around the globe. Since 1957 NYF has celebrated excellence and innovation across all genres and platforms, keeping pace with industry-wide developments and global trends.
“When we added nine categories for social justice content last year, radio producers and the global audio storytelling community responded with thought-provoking work,” said Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards. “This year, we are thrilled to announce the debut of our new trophy, the iconic NYF Tower in hand-polished Gold, Silver, and Bronze.”
2021 Social Justice medal winners included “Birds Eye View” (StoryProjects), “Racism Within” (SBS Australia), "Say Their Name" (DCP Entertainment), and “Bioneers Radio Series” (Bioneers). To view the complete roster of 2022 Radio Awards categories, visit https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/Competition/Categories.
2021 NYF Radio Grand Awards were I'm Not A Monster from BBC Panorama & FRONTLINE (BBC), The Hobbit, By J.R.R. Tolkien, Read by Andy Serkis (HarperCollins Publishers) and Weightless (DMC Studio Argentina).
Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production and Executive Producer for the Golf Channel received the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The BBC earned the Broadcaster of the Year Award and TBI Media UK earned the title of Production Company of the Year.
Although the 2021 in-person NAB Show was cancelled due to pandemic quarantine restrictions, NYF pivoted with a 90-minute virtual ceremony Storytellers Gala featuring highlights and acceptances from 100 winning teams of men and women coming from their homes in 40+ countries.
The 2022 Storytellers Gala will take place at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 26, 2022. This is the 12th year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show. All NYF Radio Award winners have access to the multi-day event which is the world’s largest global gathering for the media and entertainment industry.
For the second year in a row, New York Festivals welcomes JusticeAid, an organization that promotes justice through the arts and public engagement, as a partner.
The NYF Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honor the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.
New York Festivals invites award-winning industry leaders from around the world to become members of their world-class Radio Awards Grand Jury. The 2022 Grand jury will be set in the coming months. Those jurors will include some of the most world’s recognizable voices and captivating content producers in the radio industry. Entries are judged on production values, organization, presentation of information, creativity, and use of the medium.
All Entries in the 2022 competition will be judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased on the Radio Awards winners gallery. To view the 2021 winner’s gallery, visit https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/winners/List/b0203a69-d665-4bad-8247-3df57533420c.
The deadline to enter the 2022 Radio Awards competition is February 9, 2022. To enter please visit: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/.
About New York Festivals: New York Festivals ®
Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Global Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
About NAB Show
The 2022 NAB Show will be held April 23-27, with exhibits open April 24 - 27, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
email us here