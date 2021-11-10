Submit Release
Landgraf to Kick Off Town Hall Tour at Odessa College

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks
11/10/2021

ODESSA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) will host a town hall on Monday, November 15 in Odessa at the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College. During the event, Rep. Landgraf will provide an update on actions taken by Texas legislature in 2021. This is the first of four town halls that Landgraf is scheduled to host in November and December, one in each of the four counties he represents.

"These town halls are an opportunity for folks to ask questions and get a no-nonsense update on what the Texas legislature has been up to and how it impacts our lives in the Permian Basin.," Landgraf said.

Ector County Town Hall WHEN: Monday, November 15, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Odessa College, Joe Zant Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center 201 W University Blvd., Odessa, Texas 79764

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.324

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0546

(512) 463-8067 Fax

(432) 332-0937

Landgraf to Kick Off Town Hall Tour at Odessa College

