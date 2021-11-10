VanDeaver Announces Shoe Drive for the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley and Christmas Reception Town Hall

by: Rep. VanDeaver, Gary

11/10/2021

(Austin) - State Representative Gary VanDeaver (New Boston) announced today that his office has partnered with a local non-profit, the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley, to gather donations of shoes and socks in children's youth sizes 1 through 12.

Donations will be gathered at a Christmas Reception and Town Hall on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:30pm at the Paris Junior College Workforce Training Center, Room 1202, in Paris, Texas. In addition to providing light refreshments and accepting these charitable donations, Representative VanDeaver will give a short presentation followed by a listening portion to hear from residents in the area. Regarding the event, Representative VanDeaver said:

"I look forward to not only providing my residents with a bit of Christmas cheer, but also an opportunity to partner in assisting some of the most needy children of our area. Further, it has also been a long year of multiple sessions, and I am eager to both inform and listen to my constituents about past success and future goals."

If anyone in the Austin area would like to donate to the shoes and socks drive, please drop off donations to E1.304 by November 29th, 2021. If anyone has any questions regarding the event, they can reach out to Representative VanDeaver's Legislative Director, Grace Kelly, at (512) 463-0692.

Contact Info