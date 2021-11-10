Submit Release
Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 283 in Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction will be in place next week for an emergency sinkhole repair on eastbound Route 283 in Rapho Township, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, on Monday, November 15, the right (travel) lane and shoulder of eastbound Route 283 will be closed between the Route 772 (Mount Joy/Manheim) exit and the Esbenshade Road exit. Work will begin at 9:00 AM and will continue day and night. 

Traffic will be restricted to one lane for the duration of the repair, which could take several days to complete. Delays are expected. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work was added to a 2.43-mile pavement preservation project on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough. JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,481,246 project. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###

