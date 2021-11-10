Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 283 in Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction will be in place next week for an emergency sinkhole repair on eastbound Route 283 in Rapho Township, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, on Monday, November 15, the right (travel) lane and shoulder of eastbound Route 283 will be closed between the Route 772 (Mount Joy/Manheim) exit and the Esbenshade Road exit. Work will begin at 9:00 AM and will continue day and night.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane for the duration of the repair, which could take several days to complete. Delays are expected. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work was added to a 2.43-mile pavement preservation project on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough. JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,481,246 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

