PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Route 3012 Market Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display and upcoming open house for a project to rehabilitate the Route 3012 Market Street Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, and Front Street in Wormleysburg in Cumberland County. The project includes the 16-span western bridge and the 16-span eastern bridge that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This project includes historic arch rehabilitation and replacement of the deck and sidewalks on the eastern bridge and construction of a new superstructure (deck and beams) on the western bridge. Improvements to the sidewalks on both bridges will enhance access for both bicycle and pedestrian use.

The purpose of the project is to maintain safe and efficient multimodal connectivity across the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and the West Shore communities, as well as access to City Island and its amenities.

Information, including a project overview, project displays, and methods to provide comment, will be available to be viewed beginning today, Wednesday, November 10, on the project website at Market Street Bridge . An in-person open house plan display will be held on Tuesday, December 7 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kinsley Hall, 20 Market Street, Wormleysburg, PA 17043.

“The Market Street Bridge connects our east shore and west shore communities and is the main access point to City Island,” said PennDOT Acting District Executive Chris Drda. “It is an important project for commuters and pedestrians, and we strongly encourage everyone to visit the project website or join us for the open house to learn about the preliminary plans to rehabilitate the bridge and maintain safety and multimodal access over the Susquehanna.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Comments will be accepted until December 22, 2021.

The purpose of the online plan display and open house is to introduce the project, depict the preferred alternative, and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Heidi Mertz, PE, Project Manager, at (717) 787-3324, or email at hmertz@pa.gov

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

