PennDOT Encourages Safety Ahead of Holiday Season

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to avoid aggressive driving habits and to always buckle up ahead of the start of the holiday season.

Aggressive driving behaviors continue to be common factors in highway crashes across the state. PennDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration classify aggressive driving crashes as those involving at least two aggressive driving factors in the same crash.

In 2020, there were 1,444 aggressive driving-related crashes in western Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. These crashes resulted in 21 total fatalities.

Examples of aggressive driving behaviors include speeding, tailgating slower vehicle, illegal passing, weaving in and out of traffic, running stop signs and red lights, and failing to yield the right of way to oncoming vehicles. Each of these behaviors put drivers, their passengers, and other people on the road in danger.

To help curb dangerous driving behaviors, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and local police departments are participating in an aggressive driving enforcement wave through Sunday, November 14, 2021.

During the current enforcement wave, police are on the lookout for aggressive drivers with a special focus on tailgating motorists, school bus safety, the revised Move Over Law for emergency response scenes, and excessive speeding.

Additionally, the “Click It or Ticket” mobilization, promoting consistent seat belt use, begins on Monday, November 15, 2021 and runs through Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Throughout the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, state and municipal police officers will conduct traffic enforcement zones and roving patrols to encourage seat belt usage and fine those found not following Pennsylvania’s laws.

As part of the initiative, PennDOT distributes federal enforcement funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There were 2,748 crashes in western Pennsylvania last year involving unbelted drivers, which led to 85 fatalities.

Air bags alone are not enough to protect drivers in the event of a crash, as the force of an air bag can seriously injure or even kill someone if they are not buckled up.

Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing drivers can do to keep themselves safe and secure inside their vehicle, even increasing their chances of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent.

To properly buckle up, please consider the following tips:

The lap belt and shoulder belt should be secured across the pelvis and rib cage to better withstand crash forces.

The shoulder belt should be across the middle the chest and away from the neck.

The lap belt should rest across the hips, not the stomach.

Never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.

The Press Offices of PennDOT Districts 1, 10, and 11, covering western Pennsylvania, recently partnered on a short video to address both aggressive driving and the importance of proper seat belt use.

For more information on aggressive driving or seat belts, visit PennDOT.gov/Safety.

Media Contact: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

# # #