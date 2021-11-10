Hi Shine Cleaning Services Selected Among Philadelphia’s 100 Fastest Growing Companies by Entrepreneurs Forum
Hi Shine Cleaning Services was recently selected as one of the fastest growing companies in Philadelphia.
It is a great honor for our company to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Philadelphia.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hi Shine Cleaning Services, founded in 2006 by Philadelphia entrepreneur Eriselda Brozzetti, was recently named one of the 100 fastest growing privately held companies in Philadelphia in the 31st annual Philadelphia 100 selected by the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia. The company ranked #33 out of 100 in this year’s awards.
The awards program, launched in 1988, celebrates the continuous growth of privately held companies in Philadelphia and the four surrounding counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey, and New Castle County in Delaware.
The rankings are based on the percentage of revenue growth over a company’s previous three-years. Eligible companies must demonstrate sales increases in each year to be considered, and all revenue figures are independently verified by the EFGP and its accounting partner, Wipfli.
Brozzetti and her husband, Michael, who is also a partner in the business, accepted the award at the awards dinner on the evening of Thursday, October 21st at Philadelphia’s Live! Casino & Hotel.
“It was a very exciting moment, it felt rewarding,” said Brozzetti, Hi Shine’s founder and President. “It was a moment in which we could see the fruits of our labor. Not only did we make it through to the Philadelphia 100, but where we ranked, that was pretty cool to see.”
Brozzetti, a Philadelphia resident since 2001 and a graduate of Penn State as well as the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, started Hi Shine during her first year of law school. Beginning with residential/house cleaning, her company expanded into the commercial cleaning business quickly, and continues to serve commercial clients.
Originally born and raised in Europe, Brozzetti comes from a culture that values honesty and hard work, values which she has carried into her business. With her dedicated team, they have established Hi Shine as a leader in the full service office cleaning, janitorial service and commercial cleaning space, serving the greater Philadelphia area. The company’s clients include private and public companies, universities, and government contracts.
“It is a great honor for our company to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Philadelphia,” Brozzetti said. "We are incredibly proud of the work our team does every day, and proud of the way we serve our clients in Philadelphia and the region.”
Hi Shine’s business grew during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the company and its workforce of 35 team members stayed current with the evolving health guidance, sharing recommendations with their clients to help them keep their staff as well as visitors safe. The company also recently earned certification as a women-owned business.
Additional information about Hi Shine Cleaning Services is available on their website, https://hishine-cleaningservice.com.
Hi Shine Cleaning Services