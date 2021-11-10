Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,169 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Says State Will Illuminate the ‘Q Bridge’ Red, White, and Blue on Wednesday and Thursday in Honor of Veterans Day

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

11/10/2021

Governor Lamont Says State Will Illuminate the ‘Q Bridge’ Red, White, and Blue on Wednesday and Thursday in Honor of Veterans Day

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by residents as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Wednesday, November 10, and Thursday, November 11, in recognition of Veterans Day.

Beacons capable of projecting lights nearly six miles into the clear night sky will shine on the bridge from sunset until the early morning hours. The bridge is operated and maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“There are nearly 280,000 veterans of the United States Armed Forces who call Connecticut home, and we are indebted to the sacrifices they have made in their lives in order to protect and serve our great country,” Governor Lamont said. “As a society, we have an obligation to support the members of our military upon their return to civilian life, whether it be through good healthcare, education, workforce training, affordable housing, and any other resources needed to live and work outside of the military. They made good on their promise to serve our nation, and it is our responsibility to be there for them. On this Veterans Day, I urge all Connecticut residents to take a moment and thank the veterans who bravely and honorably served the United States.”

“There will never be enough words or the right words to express the gratitude we feel toward our Connecticut veterans,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Returning to civilian life isn’t easy, and it is our job to serve our state’s veterans just as they have served for us. Every day, we should take the opportunity to thank those who served, not just on Veteran’s Day. It’s important to remember that we are able to enjoy the freedoms we have today because of their courage, their bravery, and their sacrifice. I encourage everyone, whenever they see someone who is wearing a hat, a pin, please, to say thank you.”

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Says State Will Illuminate the ‘Q Bridge’ Red, White, and Blue on Wednesday and Thursday in Honor of Veterans Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.