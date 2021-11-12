Identimap Offers Court Reporting Businesses Free Personality Assessment Tool
A growing industry receives a big business-to-business offer.
Identimap is ready to open up its toolbox to court reporters across the United States. Users are paramount to our evolution and success. I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personality assessment startup Identimap has offered a free personality assessment tool to court reporters across the country. Identimap takes the personality traits of the four temperaments theory and reworks them into easily-understood graphics that help build teams and assist managers with understanding those teams.
Stenonymous blog owner Christopher Day recently revealed to his audience that Identimap was looking at the court reporting industry. In this recent post, he wrote "Recognizing that a large percentage of the industry reads this blog, Identimap has reached out to me. In brief, they want to offer their personality assessment tool free to court reporters and they also want to offer a free trial of their Trek42 team management tool to all court reporting businesses and court reporting managers." Expounding on the article and video released via Stenonymous, Day said "Business is about the bottom line. Show startups that there's a bigger bottom line in supporting court reporters and watch how quickly our field expands." Showing faith in the self-assessment tool, Day also publicly released his own assessment results.
In addition to releasing the personality tool for free, Identimap is also offering access to its Trek42 tool for up to six months. Court reporting businesses and managers are being encouraged by the company to take advantage of this offering. The company's pro-court reporter stance likely comes from its leadership. Al Betz, host of the popular Stenographers World podcast, is currently an Identimap Director.
This news comes after a series of industry-shaping public comments from Day, who has denounced digital court reporting as an attack on minority speakers, citing recent research, and made fiery statements about consumer fraud against attorneys and court reporting students. One thing is clear, Stenonymous's pro-Identimap attitude is a strong departure from the corporation-wary website's usual fare.
After Stenonymous's announcement, Identimap President, Kelley Judd, made the following statement: "Identimap is ready to open up its toolbox to court reporters across the United States. Users are paramount to our evolution and success. I look forward to working with each and every one of you."
The results of the free trial program to court reporters are expected by September 2022.
