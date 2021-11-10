£100 Prize Speed Typing Competition Waiting for PicklePower, bsbltyping.com World’s Fastest Typist

BIG MATCH Competitions Cash Prizes Table Weekly Cash Prizes paid worldwide bsbltyping.com All-Time World's Fastest Typist List 29-10-21 The Golden Keyboard! Weekly Champions £100 Big Match logo

The big difference between how we measure Words Per Minute and other competitions is that we don’t use computer algorithms to adjust for incorrect keystrokes; our scores reflect only keystroke data” — Tony Rust - Managing Director - Better Skills, Better Life Ltd

BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With only a week to go before the start of the bsbltyping.com inaugural Weekly Champions £100 Prize Big Match speed typing competition, the bsbltyping.com All-Time World’s Fastest Typist, PicklePower , has so far not registered for this speed typing competition. However, the up-and-coming new bsbltyping.com 2021 World’s Fastest Typist, Maciej, with a high score for one minute of typing of 165 WPM with 100% first-time accuracy, registered soon after registration opened. Maciej’s score is only 2 WPM behind the record set by PicklePower in 2020.Bsbltyping.com BIG MATCH competitions are 2 competitions in 1Tony Rust, Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Ltd, the company behind bsbltyping.com, says “A bsbltyping.com Weekly Champions £100 Big Match is special because it’s two competitions in one. One group of competitors is made up of Invited Champions, these are competitors who have won four or more of our Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions. You have to be truly world class to achieve that. The other group are WILDCARD competitors, this is anyone who has entered a weekly competition but didn’t win. If you enter before the competition starts on 14th November you could still have a chance of a wildcard place”“It’s also special because it only takes place when there are ten unique new champions on our Weekly £10 Fastest Typist Competition Champions nameboard. It’s taken 18 months for this to happen and we’re proud to announce that our first ever Weekly Champions £100 Prize Big Match can now take place. Apart from the £100 first prize, there’s a runner-up cash prize of £40 and a third place prize of £20. The WILDCARD competitors can win £40 1st Prize, £20 2nd Prize and £10 3rd Prize. Not bad for one minute of fast typing and it’s an exciting competition to take part in and to follow on the scoreboard. You’re competing on the same scoreboard as the very best fast – and accurate – typists in the world.”Ten speed typing champions invitedOf the ten fast typing champions who have been invited to the Weekly Champions £100 Prize Big Match just three have yet to register.A spokesperson for Better Skills, Better Life Limited, the company behind www.bsbltyping.com said “PicklePower is well known in fast typing circles and has won every category of our competitions and he is currently Ranked #1 on the bsbltyping.com All-Time World’s Fastest Typist List , we’re looking forward to him taking part. However, there’s an impressive list of experienced and talented speed typists lining up for the Weekly Champions £100 Big Match and we’re expecting records to fall and maybe we’ll see a new name at the top of the Top 10 Fastest Typists in the World List when the Weekly Champions £100 Big Match closes. We’re doing all that we can to provide the competitors with different modes of typing interface screens and user defined features so that each of our ten invited Champions and our ten WILDCARD competitors can select the screen display that suits their style of speed typing”The Registration period for Invited Champions ends at 8pm on Saturday 13th November and the competition starts at 8pm Sunday 14th November and runs for one week, closing on 21st November 2021.The toughest fast typing competitions in the worldDon’t confuse a bsbltyping.com BIG MATCH speed typing competition with those very short, burst speed typing competitions. They often last 30 seconds or less and although they can produce very high reported WPM the speeds are adjusted for incorrect keystrokes by an algorithm. www.bsbltyping.com is the biggest cash prize speed typing competition website on the Internet, hosting regular weekly and monthly cash prize fastest typist competitions and sending prize money all over the world. The higher prize money competitions are structured according to a league system of Winners Champions and Hall of Famers.A note about the BIG MATCHES• Winners Big Match – held every ten new unique Winners• Champions Big Match – held every ten new unique Champions• Famers Big Match – held every seven new unique Famers*All keystroke data is stored in The BSBL Infinite Keystroke Database for validation and analytical purposes.

October 2021 World's Fastest Typist Rank #2 Maciej, typing at 179 WPM, 97.04% accuracy