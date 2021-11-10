Cambashi data reveals twin storms are driving a ‘simulation revolution’

Driven by global COVID-19 pandemic and climate change massive storms Why the twin storms of the global pandemic and climate change are fuelling engineering simulation growth through 2025 and beyond

Effects of global pandemic and climate change combine to fuel engineering simulation growth through 2025.

The simulation revolution is about making engineering simulation widely available to support improved decision making throughout the entire lifecycle of engineered products and processes.” — Joe Walsh

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, a global leader in research, consulting and training for engineering and industrial software markets, is predicting that massive twin storms – the global COVID-19 pandemic and climate change – are driving a ‘simulation revolution’.

In a new white paper, Twin Storms – driving the Simulation Revolution, Cambashi and IntrinSIM outline key data that reveals significant growth patterns for engineering simulation in the CAE (Computer Aided Engineering) market through 2025.

Cambashi and intrinSIM collaborate to produce flexible and cost-effective access to CAE market data via the Cambashi CAE Observatory and CAE Market Snapshots.

Petra Gartzen, Senior Consultant at Cambashi, said: “The 2021 release of the CAE Observatory shows that the simulation revolution has already begun. COVID-19 has fundamentally affected working patterns and how many people go back to the office. This will require a major redesign of office facilities, which in turn will create significant opportunities for simulation software.

“In addition, climate change, which has caused major global weather events, is driving the need to design or redesign buildings to make them environmentally safer. So, the combination of these two massive storms is helping to fuel increased demand for engineering simulation in the next few years.”

IntrinSIM CEO, Joe Walsh, added: “The simulation revolution is about making engineering simulation widely available to support improved decision making throughout the entire lifecycle of engineered products and processes. There is increasing strategic awareness that engineering simulation is key to competitiveness, with recurring cloud-based revenue streams and new applications expanding the opportunities.”

