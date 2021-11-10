DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes Visits Miller and Long Jobsite to Promote Veterans in the Workforce

(WASHINGTON, DC) – DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes will visit a Miller and Long jobsite on November 10, 2021 to tour construction underway at Parcel I. Dr. Morris-Hughes chose to meet with leadership at Miller and Long because of their commitment to hiring veterans. DOES works to connect US military veterans with fulfilling work and opportunity. “Those who have sacrificed and served our nation deserve a fair shot at good paying, rewarding work,” said Director Morris-Hughes. “At DOES, veterans receive priority service. Many employers like Miller and Long hire veterans because of their unparalleled work ethic and reliability. We appreciate businesses that prioritize veterans as one more way to thank them for their service.