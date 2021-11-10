Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,458 in the last 365 days.

DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes Visits Miller and Long Jobsite to Promote Veterans in the Workforce

(WASHINGTON, DC) – DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes will visit a Miller and Long jobsite on November 10, 2021 to tour construction underway at Parcel I. Dr. Morris-Hughes chose to meet with leadership at Miller and Long because of their commitment to hiring veterans. DOES works to connect US military veterans with fulfilling work and opportunity.   “Those who have sacrificed and served our nation deserve a fair shot at good paying, rewarding work,” said Director Morris-Hughes. “At DOES, veterans receive priority service. Many employers like Miller and Long hire veterans because of their unparalleled work ethic and reliability. We appreciate businesses that prioritize veterans as one more way to thank them for their service.

You just read:

DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes Visits Miller and Long Jobsite to Promote Veterans in the Workforce

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.