Yessy Baby Adds Designer Collection of Leather Baby Shoes to its Online Store

One of the nation's best at making leather baby shoes has expanded its online store.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/23/2251805/0/en/Global-Baby-Products-Market-to-Reach-15-6-Billion-by-2026.html), the global demand for reliable baby products is higher than ever before. Thanks to the addition of a designer collection of leather baby shoes to Yessy Baby's online store, people everywhere now have a wide variety of unique shoes to consider purchasing for their little bundle of joy.

"Yessy Baby values the importance of healthy infant development by making baby shoes for the littlest feet from genuine, quality leather that is breathable, versatile, and practical for parents and babies alike," said Klara Jeszenszki, spokesperson for Yessy Baby.

Yessy Baby specializes in making leather baby shoes for the littlest of feet because it knows feet are one of the most important parts of the body. The company makes its baby shoes from 100 percent Italian leather from the toe to heel, unlike many others out there, which use synthetic materials.

Some of the newly added designer collection of leather baby shoes include the Bow Tie Snow and Ocean Blue Leather Baby Shoes, Bow Plum and Metallic Silver Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/plum-and-metallic-silver-bow-baby-booties), Bow Gold and Metallic Brown Leather Baby Shoes (https://www.yessybaby.com/product-page/gold-and-metallic-brown-bow-baby-booties), and more.

As to why anyone should give this newly added collection of leather baby shoes a try, Jeszenszki pointed out that soft sole baby shoes are great for an infant's feet.

Health benefits include the ability for baby's feet to grow without restriction, allowing a full range of motion, and protecting from daily hazards. In addition to these health benefits, soft-soled shoes provide a sense of ease for busy parents with their many functional benefits.

When it comes to finding the right size for your next pair of baby shoes, Yessy Baby, which has shoes for newborns to 18 months, provides a shoe sizing guide (https://www.yessybaby.com/size-guide) on its website.

For more information, please visit https://www.yessybaby.com/about.

About Yessy Baby

Yessy Baby was founded, owned, and operated by a mama and inspired by her mini. We feel it's important to protect the littlest of feet by using natural materials, soft soles, and all by making it practical for parents - not to mention the cuteness. The best part of it all? All of our shoes are designed and made in Cleveland, Ohio.

Contact Details:

1242 E 49th St Ste 5-1

Cleveland, OH 44114

United States