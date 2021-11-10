St Albans Barracks/DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204493
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11-09-21/1919 hours
LOCATION: Route 105 in Sheldon
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Cody Aldrich
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 9, 2021, at 1919 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was conducting a directed patrol on Route 105 near Bedard Road in Sheldon. A vehicle was observed going 72MPH in the posted 50MPH zone. A motor vehicle stop was initiated on that vehicle. The operator, Cody Aldrich age 27 of Franklin, was found to be under the influence alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. Aldrich was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin District Court on November 22, 2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: Nov. 22, 2021
COURT: Franklin District
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:NA
MUG SHOT: N
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993