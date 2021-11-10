Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#: 21A204493

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11-09-21/1919 hours

 

LOCATION: Route 105 in Sheldon

 

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

 

ACCUSED: Cody Aldrich                                                                                 

 

AGE: 27

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On November 9, 2021, at 1919 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was conducting a directed patrol on Route 105 near Bedard Road in Sheldon. A vehicle was observed going 72MPH in the posted 50MPH zone. A motor vehicle stop was initiated on that vehicle. The operator, Cody Aldrich age 27 of Franklin, was found to be under the influence alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. Aldrich was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin District Court on November 22, 2021.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: Nov. 22, 2021                        

 

COURT: Franklin District

 

LODGED – LOCATION:   

 

BAIL:NA

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

