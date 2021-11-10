St Albans Barracks/DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204493

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11-09-21/1919 hours

LOCATION: Route 105 in Sheldon

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Cody Aldrich

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 9, 2021, at 1919 hours, the Vermont State Police St Albans barracks was conducting a directed patrol on Route 105 near Bedard Road in Sheldon. A vehicle was observed going 72MPH in the posted 50MPH zone. A motor vehicle stop was initiated on that vehicle. The operator, Cody Aldrich age 27 of Franklin, was found to be under the influence alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. Aldrich was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin District Court on November 22, 2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: Nov. 22, 2021

COURT: Franklin District

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL:NA

MUG SHOT: N