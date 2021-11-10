Openforce Appoints Doug Grawe as General Counsel
Renowned transportation legal expert brings over 17 years of experience to Openforce
Doug's legislative experience in the transportation industry is not only a benefit to Openforce clients, but also to the 1099 workforce market broadly.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforce, today announced that Doug Grawe has joined the company as General Counsel.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
Mr. Grawe comes to Openforce with extensive legal experience in the transportation industry, having spent most of his career as the General Counsel for Dart Transit Company, where he managed the trucking company’s owner-operator models. Mr. Grawe is a board member for the Minnesota Trucking Association and Chair of its Government Affairs Committee. He is also active on a variety of policy issues impacting the transportation industry, most notably protecting the rights of drivers to choose independence or employment. Mr. Grawe has authored several trade articles on the independent contractor issue and submitted amicus briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the rights of drivers and carriers to choose.
“We have known Doug for years, including as an Openforce client at Dart. The executive team is confident Doug has the expertise to help us move to the next level of growth and success,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “His legislative experience in the transportation industry is not only a benefit to Openforce clients, but also to the 1099 workforce market broadly.”
“Transportation is arguably in its greatest transformation in generations,” said Mr. Grawe. “Technology is quickly and substantially changing transportation operations. Openforce plays an integral role in this by providing technology tools for these businesses to make administrative and compliance tasks easier and more efficient. I’m excited about Openforce’s vision in leading transportation companies through this transformative time.”
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
To learn more about Doug and the leadership team, visit www.oforce.com/company/leadership.
