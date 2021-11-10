The Signature Awards 2021 - Winners Announced

Shany Gupta - Business Man of the Year - The Signature Awards 2021 Meeta Sahni - Business Woman of the Year - The Signature Awards 2021 Alfie Best - Entrepreneur of the Year - The Signature Awards 2021

'The Signature Awards' are presented to individuals and companies to celebrate their excellence and diversity in British Business

‘The Signature Awards’ supports the important work of the Leprosy Mission charity. Please give generously as just £24 can save a life free of leprosy today www.leprosymission.org.uk” — Louise Timmins Head of Fundraising The Leprosy Commissioon

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WINNERS LIST

'The Signature Awards' is a prestigious VIP event that celebrates the Best in British Business

Presented to the absolute best individuals and companies to celebrate the excellence and diversity in British business today. Held at the Grand Ballroom, Hilton, Park Lane, Mayfair, London 5th November 2021

Guest of Honour Lord Karan of Bilimoria CBE DL Chairman of Cobra Beer.

Headline Sponsor - Fairbridge Capital

WINNER’S PROFILES 2021

Business Person of the Year - Shany Gupta

As founding Director and C.E.O of Duncan Lewis Solicitors Shany Gupta has, since 1998, been responsible for overseeing the accelerated growth of the practice. Duncan Lewis, now employs and engages over 750 members of staff and consultants in the UK with an annual gross turnover approaching £40million.

www.linkedin.com/in/shany-gupta-9427a41a

Business Woman of the Year - Meeta Sahni

Meeta Sahni is a business leader, advisor, and talent pipelining expert, having seen the impact of exceptional and culturally aligned talent engaging with driven and inspiring leaders and ultra-successful, high growth organisations. She is currently CEO of The Maine Group which is a consultancy specialising in the recruitment and retention of the highest quality of personnel.

www.linkedin.com/in/meetarecruitmentconsultants

Entrepreneur of the Year - Alfie Best

Alfred Best is a British Romanichal business man and philanthropist who is the current chairman of Wyldecrest Parks, a mobile home park company. Park homes were his upbringing, so it was a natural progression for him to purchase a mobile home park; from 1 park to more than 40. Wyldecrest Parks has now become the No.1 Park Home Operator in the UK for the retired and semi-retired wishing to enjoy the quiet life and community spirit.

www.linkedin.com/in/alfiebest https://alfiebest.co/

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dinesh Dhamija is a British Indian business entrepreneur and politician. He is best known as the founder of online travel agency Ebookers. He was Member of the European Parliament for the London region serving for the Liberal Democrats. He was elected to the European Parliament in the 2019 elections and held the role until the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the EU.

He is now promoting a solar farm/s near Bucharest, Romania, totalling 348 MW. This is an area of about 900 acres. He is raising finance for this project. Solar website is www.ruseriosolar.com

www.linkedin.com/in/dinesh-dhamija/

Community Excellence - Fortel Group

Fortel is the largest supplier of agency labour to the UK construction industry, providing contractors with pre-briefed, compliant teams formed of trusted and skilled workers for construction and key infrastructure projects.

www.linkedin.com/company/fortel-group

Enterprise of the Year - State Bank of India

State Bank of India is an Indian multinational public sector bank and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. SBI is the 43rd largest bank in the world and ranked 221st in the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations of 2020, being the only Indian bank on the list.

www.linkedin.com/company/sbi-uk

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion - Asian Jewish Business Network

The Asian Jewish Business Network wanted to create a business space for greater cross-cultural communication and collaboration between the Asian and Jewish communities. They created the only business networking group in the UK bringing Jewish & Asian business leaders together and provided a forum for figures from a wide range of businesses to come together, network, share best practise and encourage more trade.

www.linkedin.com/company/ajbn

Growth Business of The Year - Fraser Stretton

Fraser Stretton are Estate Agents from Leicester, with clients across the Midlands. Unlike most Estate Agencies, they are not tied to a bigger chain or linked to any building societies. Their independence means we can discuss your requirements in more detail and accommodate by offering flexible solutions that are suitable for you, rather than guided by corporate directives.

www.linkedin.com/company/fraser-stretton-midlands

Excellence in Legal Services - Shakespeare Martineau

Shakespeare Martineau are a leading full-service law firm, providing legal services to businesses, organisations, government departments, families, and people throughout life and in business. The firm ranked in 53 areas of law in the Legal 500 (2022), achieving a top tier ranking in 14 practice areas.

www.linkedin.com/company/shakespeare-martineau

Excellence in Real Estate - Probuild360

ProBuild360 is a multi-award winning, independent, design, planning, management and building company. Founded in 2011, they have evolved to become a leading force in their sector and are a multi-disciplinary company that offers a total turn-key solution for their clients.

www.linkedin.com/company/probuild360ltd

Small Business of the Year - MDC Group

Family run design business with 20+ years' experience. If you have an idea for an office or commercial space, they have the imagination and ability to turn it into reality. They designed Facebook’s first London offices and have designed the offices of Disney, KPMG, and Adobe.

www.linkedin.com/company/mdc-group-online



International Business of the Year - The Whiskey Exchange

The Whisky Exchange (TWE) is a family business founded in 1999 and has since grown to be the internet’s number-one specialist retailer of whisky and other spirits, serving thousands of satisfied customers every week. www.linkedin.com/company/the-whisky-exchange

Innovative Business of The Year - Patsnap

As the global leaders in connected innovation intelligence, Patsnap use AI-powered and machine learning technology to comb through billions of datasets, and help innovators connect the dots. With a team of more than 800 and 10,000+ customers in 40+ countries, they are revolutionizing the innovation process and making it faster, more efficient, and easier than ever before www.linkedin.com/company/patsnap

Excellence in Technology - Counterpart

Counterpart provides you software solutions to optimise operations, improve efficiency and save money, to enable your business to reach its goal.

Their software platform helps streamline and unify your organisation’s initiatives and optimise resources in real-time. This includes transparent reporting, resource management, budget tracking, project management and task management.

www.linkedin.com/company/counterpartsolutions/