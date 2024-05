‘GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA!’ FILM AWARDS LAUNCHED IN LONDON

Sierra Calllaghan, Actress, Producer, and Writer winner of the ‘GREATEST INSPIRATION & SPLITS IN A NIGHTCLUB AWARD’ Starring in ‘Dawns Demon’ and ‘Death Loves Her Raven’ with Martin Gooch, Film Director and Creator of the 'GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA!’ AWARDS'

AWARD-WINNING DIRECTOR MARTIN GOOCH LAUNCHES THE ‘GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA!’ FILM AWARDS 2024 IN LONDON

Thank you to all the awesome talented people I have worked with making movies. It is marvelous and magical. I trust these awards made them feel special rather than them competing against each other.” — Martin Gooch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading actors, producers, writers, and key personnel from the British and International film industry attended the ‘GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA!’ FILM AWARDS 2024. This glamorous red carpet event was held at the prestigious Vue Cinema, Leicester Square, London. Winners were honored for their outstanding contribution to film with these exceptional and fun awards created by award-winning British film director Martin Gooch. The awards included screening Four World Premieres in a selection of fifteen short films. The theme was ‘MOVIES, MUSIC AND MADNESS’

Award Winners and Guests attending the awards included

MICHAEL MCKELL, SIERRA CALLAGHAN, TOMI ADE, FRANCES POOLEY, (THE WITCHER), BEN SHOCKLEY, BEN OFOEDU, PRECIOUS MUIR, STEX

DR. AEEMER KAHN, LESLEY REYNOLDS, NIGEL ASKEW, LEE WHYBIRD, ALAN DANZIG, TREVOR MOORE, BEC MC JAGGER, LYNSEY DAWN MCKENZIE, CLAIRE TIMPANY, LIAM BRANT RAY MOODY, ELAINA BLITCHFELD, DANIEL GOOCH, SARA BUXTON, DAN GOODWIN, ALEXANDRA MADDISON, SARA PANIGADA, JOSH HIGHAM, JULIA JASON, RHEA ELLIOTT -JONES, KIM GRAHAME, JULIUS JUST

The award winners include

MICHAEL MCKELL

Actor

winner of the

‘BEING TOTALLY AWESOME' AWARD

Starring in ‘A Midwinter Night’s Dream’

SIERRA CALAGAHAN

Actress and Producer

winner of

‘GREATEST INSPIRATION & SPLITS IN A NIGHTCLUB AWARD’

Starring in ‘Dawns Demon’ and ‘Death Loves Her Raven’

SARA PANIGADA

Make Up Designer

Winner of

‘MOST POSITIVE ON-SET VIBES AWARD’

For ‘Agatha Mistress Of Swords’ & ‘Death Loves Her Raven’

COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

BEST USE OF A SMOKE MACHINE AWARD

Josh Higham

CLIMBING A THOUSAND MOUNTAINS AWARD

Rhea Elliot-Jones

MAKING DREAMS A REALITY AWARD

Allen Danzig

HEARING OF AN ANGEL AWARD

Trevor Moore

ENDLESS PATIENCE IN THE FACE OF TECHNOLOGICAL EVIL AWARD

Bec MC Jagger

BEAUTIFUL WORK LIFTING OUR FILMS TO A HIGHER LEVEL AWARD

Claire Timpany and Liam Brant

GETTING STUCK IN AND DOING STUFF AWARD

Elaina Blitchfeldt

TURNING UP, BEING AWESOME, GOING HOME AND NOT BOTHERING ME AWARD

Tomi Ade

GREATEST INSPIRATION AND SPLITS IN A NIGHTCLUB AWARD

Sierra Callaghan

BEING AWESOME AWARD

Michael Mckell

TURNING UP AND GETTING STUFF DONE AWARD

Ray Moody

SPIRITUAL GURU AND GUIDANCE AWARD

Daniel Gooch

11TH HOUR SAVIOUR AND GENERAL GOOD EGG AWARD

Sara Buxton

MAN OF THE MATCH AWARD

Dan Goodwin

PUTTING UP WITH MY NONSENSE AWARD

Alexandra Maddison

MOST POSITIVE ON-SET VIBES AWARD

Sara Panigada

THE BEING THE MOST BEN SHOCKLEY

Ben Shockley

Films Shown at the ‘GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA!’ AWARDS included

WORLD PREMIERE! - DAWN’S DEMON (Short Film Comedy/drama starring Sierra Callaghan, Jon Campling)

WORLD PREMIERE! - DEATH LOVES HER RAVEN (Short Film, LGBT Folk Horror Starring Sierra Callaghan & Jack Gray)

WORLD PREMIERE! - BLUE IN THE MOUNTAINS (Music Video)

WORLD PREMIERE! - AGATHA - MISTRESS OF SWORDS (TV Pilot Starring Claira Amy Parr, Tomi Ade & Carol Cleveland)

THE ORGASM RAYGUN (Short Film Written by Martin Newell, Featuring Leslie Philips)

in a new 4K restoration.

EVERYBODY LOVES DANCING (Music Video)

THE DARKADELIC TRILOGY (Music Videos Starring The Damned)

A MIDWINTER NIGHT’S DREAM (Short Film Folk Fantasy Starring Michael McKell, Frances Pooley, David Vanian)

ARGH AND THE QUEST FOR THE GOLDEN DRAGON SKULL (Feature film Comedy Fantasy Adventure) TRAILER

Martin Gooch created the GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA! AWARDS to honor the talented and dedicated film professionals in the industry he has worked with. As a creative script writer and director, he created some uniquely named awards rather than the traditional ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award. So Martin has created the uniquely named ‘Endless Patience In The Face of Technological Evil Award’ awarded to Editor Bec MC Jagger for her outstanding editing work on ‘Dawn’s Demon’ amongst many other brilliantly named awards.

Celebrity coordinator Rhea Elliott-Jones, winner of the 'CLIMBING A THOUSAND MOUNTAINS' AWARD coordinated the event.

Julius Just and Kim Grahame winners of 'SPREADING THE WORD' AWARD represented the Press and Public Relations for the awards.

Watch out for the next GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA! AWARDS as Martin Gooch is relocating to California and plans to hold the next GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA! AWARDS in the USA.

GOOCHAPALOOZA EXTRAVAGANZA! AWARDS photographs by CHRIS HARVEY https://landofwo6.wixsite.com/harveys-art

SPONSORS ~ WESTMINSTER BUSINESS COUNCIL - RAINDANCE

Martin Gooch on Directing