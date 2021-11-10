Hiland Dairy Announces Awards for Plant Operations, Product Quality and Marketing Excellence

Hiland Dairy Product Winners at World Dairy Expo Dairy Product Competition Hiland Dairy Foods Company QCS Leadership Conference

Honors come from consistently upholding high-quality standards

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy, a leading farmer-owned dairy processor, is proud to announce recent awards and accolades for plant operations, product quality, and marketing excellence. Hiland received product quality awards during the World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Competition in August and for product, plant, and marketing excellence last month at the QCS Leadership Conference.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from these two prestigious organizations," said Rick Beaman, Vice President, Hiland Dairy Foods. "These awards represent Hiland’s continued commitment to our customers and our consumers to produce and deliver fresh, wholesome dairy products and other foods.”

At the QCS Leadership Conference held virtually October 26-28, 2021, Hiland Dairy received several awards, among them the Quality Chekd Merit of Excellence Award for Fluid Milk (Kansas City, Missouri production facility), Cultured Products (Norman, Oklahoma and Tyler, Texas production facilities) and Ice Cream (Springfield, Missouri and Tyler, Texas production facilities). The Quality Chekd Merit of Excellence Award recognizes individual plants of member companies that consistently achieve high-quality standards as measured by monthly testing at the Mérieux NutriSciences/Quality Chekd Laboratory.

Hiland Dairy, Little Rock, Arkansas received the Orange Juice Product Excellence Award. The Quality Chekd Orange Juice Product Excellence Award recognizes the member company that earns the top score for orange juice flavor based on USDA standards for orange juice from concentrate.

Plant Assessment Excellence Awards were received by several Hiland Dairy plants. The Quality Chekd Plant Assessment Awards recognize individual plants of member companies that achieve a formal quality and food safety audit score of 96% or higher through the Quality Chekd Compliance Program. The Hiland Dairy plants receiving awards were:

• Chandler, Oklahoma

• Fayetteville, Arkansas

• Fort Smith, Arkansas

• Kansas City, Missouri

• Little Rock, Arkansas

• Norfolk, Nebraska

• Norman, Oklahoma

• Springfield, Missouri

• Tyler, Texas (Fluid Milk Plant)

• Tyler, Texas (Ice Cream Plant)

• Wichita, Kansas

Hiland Dairy was also awarded the Member Outstanding Integrated Marketing Award. The QCS Outstanding Marketing Awards honor industry member and supply partner organizations whose creative integrated marketing campaigns have stood out and earned attention in the ever-changing food and beverage industry. The 2021 Outstanding Marketing Awards were open to campaigns launched between July 24, 2020, and August 3, 2021.

Hiland Dairy products also earned World Dairy Expo recognition. The World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest judging took place on August 17-19, 2021. This contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association, is the only contest of its kind in North America. Cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream, cottage cheese, fluid milk, whipping cream, sour cream, and whey processors have a unique opportunity to compete in a prestigious, all-dairy national contest. Hiland Dairy is proud to be afforded the unprecedented opportunity to promote and market its products as “the best of the best” in North America.

Hiland Dairy’s 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest Winners are:

• First place for white milk, Tyler, Texas

• Second place for strawberry milk, Chandler, Oklahoma

• Second place for whole buttermilk, Kansas City, Missouri

• Third place for whole milk, Tyler, Texas

• Second place low-fat cottage cheese, Chandler, Oklahoma

• First place for regular sour cream, Omaha, Nebraska

• First place for light sour cream, Omaha, Nebraska

• Third place for Toasted Onion Dip, Omaha, Nebraska

• Second place for Sassy Salsa Dip, Omaha, Nebraska

• Third place for Jalapeno Fiesta Dip, Norman, Oklahoma

• Second place for Pecan Cereal Drinkable Yogurt, Chandler, Oklahoma

• Second place for French Vanilla Ice Cream, Norfolk, Nebraska

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. As a farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center