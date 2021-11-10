Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.9.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Mark Bontrager, 50, of Napa, has been appointed to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Bontrager has been Behavioral Health Administrator for the Partnership HealthPlan of California since 2021. He was Director of Regulatory Affairs and Program Development for the Partnership HealthPlan of California from 2018 to 2021 and Executive Director of Aldea Children and Family Services from 2007 to 2018, where he was Deputy Director from 2005 to 2007. Bontrager was an Attorney in private practice from 2002 to 2006 and held multiple positions at the Villages of Indiana Inc. from 1996 to 2003, including Program Manager, Therapist and Social Worker. Bontrager is vice chair of the Napa County Workforce Investment Board. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Indiana University School of Law and a Master of Social Work degree from the Indiana University School of Social Work. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bontrager is registered without party preference.

Alfred Rowlett, 62, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Rowlett has been Chief Executive Officer of Turning Point Community Programs since 2014. He was part-time Faculty for the California State University, Sacramento Division of Social Work from 2011 to 2013. Rowlett is a member of the National Association of Social Workers. He earned a Master of Social Work degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Master of Business Administration degree in Health Services Management from Golden Gate University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rowlett is registered without party preference.

Abigail D. Ortega, 40, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences. Ortega has been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Love Listen and Play, a psychotherapy private practice, since 2016. Ortega was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Wilmington Community Clinic from 2016 to 2021 and at Counseling4Kids from 2017 to 2020. She was a Medical Social Worker at the Children’s Clinic from 2014 to 2015. Ortega held several positions at Children’s Institute Inc. from 2011 to 2014, including Therapist II and Clinical Domestic Violence Team Lead. She was a Psychiatric Social Worker at the Child Center of New York from 2010 to 2011. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ortega is a Democrat.

Annette Walker, 58, of Corona, has been appointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences. Walker has served as a School Board Member at Hayward Unified School District from 2012 to 2020, where she was Personnel Commissioner from 2010 to 2011. Walker was Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Life Chiropractic College West from 2020 to 2021. She was Director of Graduate Admissions and Kaleidoscope Mentoring Program Coordinator at California State University, East Bay from 2005 to 2019. She was a Psychology Instructor and General Counselor at Chabot College from 1999 to 2004, where she was a Psychology Instructor from 1998 to 1999. Walker was a Bilingual Elementary School Teacher at Ravenswood City School District from 1993 to 1997. She earned a Master of Science degree in education and psychological studies from California State University, East Bay and a Doctor of Education degree in Organization and Leadership from the University of San Francisco. She was a delegate for the California School Board Association, representing California’s seventh district, and Legislative Committee member. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Walker is a Democrat.

Nelly G. Nieblas, 43, of Montebello, has been appointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Nieblas has been Manager of Policy and Advocacy and Civic Engagement at Respectability since 2021. She was Advocacy Specialist at the American Lung Association from 2019 to 2021. Nieblas was Manager of Public Policy and Advocacy at Breathe Southern California from 2018 to 2019. She was Legislative Manager and Information Officer at the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities from 2015 to 2016. Nieblas was Director of Public Policy and External Affairs at Public Allies Inc. from 2010 to 2014. She was a Research Analyst at the Los Angeles County Department of Social Services from 2008 to 2010. Nieblas earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University. She is a member of the Lions Club of Montebello. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Nieblas is a Democrat.

Janette N.V. Cruz, 37, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Cruz has been Senior Enterprise Performance Planning Coordinator at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District since 2017, where she was Enterprise Performance Planning Coordinator from 2015 to 2017. She held several positions at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2006 to 2015, including Staff Services Manager and Associate Governmental Program Analyst, Benefits Program Specialist and Staff Services Analyst. Cruz earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Davis. She was a Senior Fellow at the Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Cruz is registered without party preference.

Pamela J. Daniels, 51, of El Granada, has been appointed to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Daniels has been a Chiropractor at Daniels Chiropractic Inc. since 2003. She was an Associate Chiropractor at Chiropractic Solutions from 1997 to 2003. Daniels earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic. She is a member of the California Chiropractic Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Daniels is a Democrat.

