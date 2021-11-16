Mobile Edge Announces The Release of Tech Protection Tips for Holiday Travel Season
Organize and Protect One’s Tech and Look Good Doing
Whether traveling by car, plane, bus, or just hoofing it across town, everyone’s needs and style preferences for carrying and protecting their mobile tech are a little different...”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a down year due to the pandemic, travel is back this holiday season, especially by plane. Mobile Edge announces the release of simple travel tips to make holiday visits a little less stressful: protecting one's tech is key! With the travel uptick, comes a flood of timely tips to help manage and avoid the chaotic days ahead.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Mobile Edge provides consumers with numerous ways to protect their tech and look good doing it. With a wide range of carrying solutions, Mobile Edge offers laptop cases, backpacks, and tech gear designed for today's mobile professionals, students, gamers, and road warriors. It is all designed to help organize, transport, and protect tech gear and gadgets. Organizing and protecting one's tech also includes keeping all that tech-powered up when on the go. Portable, travel-friendly power banks for laptops, tablets, smartphones and other USB devices are a specialty.
“Whether traveling by car, plane, bus or just hoofing it across town, everyone’s needs and style preferences for carrying and protecting their mobile tech are a little different,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “With our industry-leading selection of laptop and console carrying cases and backpacks, people are sure to find a solution at Mobile Edge that’s right for them.”
Travel on!
Our ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 fits most laptops up to 16 inches and MacBooks up to 17 inches. It features several pockets and lots of storage for accessories, plus a convenient trolley strap for stacking with other luggage. The briefcase is also checkpoint-friendly, which means faster screening through airport security. The eco-minded traveler will like this briefcase, too. It is made from DuPont’s Sorona™ corn-based material, which requires 30% less energy to make compared to synthetic materials, reducing greenhouse emissions.
Another checkpoint-friendly choice is Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack. This roomy and rugged all-in-one solution fits most laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Highlights include storage for a tablet, smartphone, keyboard, and accessories, plus a built-in USB charge port for access to an internal power pack.
A lighter-weight but still rugged option is the SmartPack Backpack from Mobile Edge. With its simple, sleek design, this backpack stores and protects laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. Available in eight colors, there is also a distinctive special edition made from premium graphite nylon.
If you’re looking for a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one, look no further than Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote. It is easy to carry and made from a lightweight, durable, charcoal-colored, cotton canvas. This tote features a large main compartment, padded pockets for a laptop and tablet, and storage for pens, a smartphone, flash drives, and more.
Another Mobile Edge tote that is a favorite of female travelers is our Chocolate Suede Ultra Tote. With a soft, chocolate-colored suede exterior, this is not your typical, techy laptop case. Fitting devices up to 17.3 inches, it features a removable laptop section, zippered interior pocket, detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch, and an EZ-Access ticket pocket. It fits in most overhead compartments or under most seats, so it is a great travel companion for work or play.
Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack is the only women’s checkpoint-friendly laptop backpack on the market. Like our other Scan Fast™ products, it is designed to speed you through airport security without removing your laptop. It combines designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and top-notch computer protection. It includes a detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch plus smartphone storage and other accessory pockets.
If looking for an eco-friendly option, there’s Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpack, which comes in three earthy colors. Made from 80% natural cotton canvas, it packs a smaller carbon footprint than many of our other backpacks. The Eco Backpack offers everything travelers need to keep their gear organized, protected, and at their fingertips.
Peace of Mind
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Power On
Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger keeps your mobile tech charged up and ready to go when you are. This mobile power pack feeds power-hungry laptops, personal electronics, and most USB devices. It delivers an amazing 85 watts of power and features a standard AC outlet. It is also airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
Our CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger easily meets the demands of smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices. Lightweight and airplane-friendly, this mobile power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
Buy Now Pay Later with “Pay in 4”
Mobile Edge makes holiday shopping more convenient than ever with a new “buy now pay later” option. Just add items to your Mobile Edge shopping cart, choose PayPal when checking out, and select “Pay in 4.” Mobile Edge ships after the first payment and pay for it all in four easy installments over six weeks. Using “Pay in 4” is interest-free and does not affect your credit score.
Mobile Edge Gift Cards
If people prefer to let their loved ones pick their gifts, Mobile Edge gift cards are ideal. Available in denominations from $25 to $250, they can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com. Best of all, they never expire!
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
