Funding Opportunity: American Rescue Plan - Homeless Children and Youth Technical Assistance Center

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) into law. In recognition of the extraordinary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students experiencing homelessness, the ARP included an unprecedented $800 million to support the specific needs of homeless children and youth via the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief – Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) Fund. State educational agencies and local educational agencies (LEAs) must use ARP-HCY funds to identify homeless children and youth, to provide homeless children and youth with wrap-around services to address the challenges of COVID-19, and to enable homeless children and youth to attend school and fully participate in school activities.

The New York State Education Department’s (NYSED) Office of ESSA-Funded Programs is seeking proposals for an ARP-HCY Technical Assistance Center (TAC) to carry out the responsibilities of administering the ARP-HCY funds which includes, but is not limited to: developing and implementing monitoring protocols to support the effective oversight of ARP-HCY funds; data collection, analysis and reporting; and providing on-demand technical support to LEAs on the strategic use of multiple fund sources to support the identification, enrollment, and school participation of children and unaccompanied youth experiencing homelessness, including providing wrap-around services to address the challenges of COVID-19. ARP-HCY TAC will work with NYSED’s Office of ESSA-Funded Programs to assist LEAs on how to best leverage both ARP-HCY funds and dedicated homeless funding to support children and youth experiencing homelessness.

Subcontracting will be limited to thirty percent (30%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

NYSED will award one contract pursuant to this RFP. The contract resulting from this RFP will be for a term anticipated to begin April 1, 2022 and to end September 30, 2024..

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP through one of three methods. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section in the RFP application document.

See Mandatory Requirements section of the RFP.

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Submission Documents (separate document)

Contact Information for Questions Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters Melanie Faby Adam Kutryb Brian Hackett

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by email to ARPHomeless@nysed.gov no later than the close of business. Questions regarding this request should be identified as Program, Fiscal or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted here no later than. The following are the designated contacts for this procurement:

The following documents should be submitted by email as separate files, as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP, and must be received at NYSED no later than December 10, 2021 by 3:00 PM Eastern Time:

Submission Documents labeled [name of bidder] Submission Documents RFP #22-014 Technical Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Technical Proposal RFP #22-014 Cost Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Cost Proposal RFP #22-014 M/WBE Documents labeled [name of bidder] M/WBE Documents RFP #22-014

The submission, technical, cost, and M/WBE documents should be submitted using Microsoft Office or editable PDF. The email address for all the documentation is cau@nysed.gov.

Bidders are requested to submit their bids electronically. Please see the information below for instructions on submitting an electronic bid.

As indicated in the RFP, technical and cost proposal documents should be submitted in Microsoft Office. PDF files that are editable and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) searchable are acceptable. Please do not submit the technical or cost proposal as a scanned PDF. Submission documents requiring a signature must be signed using one of the methods listed below, and may be submitted in as a Microsoft Office, PDF, or JPG document. A scanned PDF is acceptable for these documents. The following forms of e-signatures are acceptable: handwritten signatures on faxed or scanned documents e-signatures that have been authenticated by a third-party digital software, such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign stored copies of the images of signatures that are placed on a document by copying and pasting or otherwise inserting them into the documents Unacceptable forms of e-signatures include: a. a typed name, including a signature created by selecting a script or calligraphy font for the typed name of the person “signing” To identify the signer and indicate that the signer understood and intended to agree to the terms of the signed document, the signer will sign beside or provide by email the following attestation: "I agree, and it is my intent, to sign this document by [describe the signature solution used] and by electronically submitting this document to [name of recipient individual or entity]. I understand that my signing and submitting this document is the legal equivalent of having placed my handwritten signature on the submitted document and this attestation. I understand and agree that by electronically signing and submitting this document I am affirming to the truth of the information contained therein." In order to ensure the timely receipt of your bid, please use the subject line "BID SUBMISSION RFP 22-014" - failure to appropriately label your bid or submitting a bid to any email address other than the one identified above may result in the bid not being received by the deadline and considered for award. Bids received after 3:00 pm Eastern Time on the due date will be disqualified.

