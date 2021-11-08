The affected areas include Departments 1 through 19, as well as offices handling criminal business and family services. No one was injured when the ceiling fell, about 6 a.m. in Department 12, San Diego Superior Court spokeswoman Julie Myres said.
North side of Vista courthouse closed indefinitely after ceiling collapses
