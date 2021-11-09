Lanes reopening today on US-41/M-28 project in Marquette Township

Contact:

November 9, 2021 -- Starting today, traffic will begin to be restored to two lanes in each direction at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project on US-41/M-28 in Marquette and Marquette Township.

The signalized intersection at US-41/M-28 and Commerce Drive, currently closed to cross-traffic, is expected to resume normal operation Wednesday.

Final work on the project, including permanent sign installation, pavement markings and other miscellaneous items, will continue for approximately one more week. Some work will require temporary single-lane closures.

Motorists should continue to use caution when traveling through the work zone.

This past May, MDOT began work on the $9.2 million project to resurface 2.8 miles of highway, along with building a nonmotorized pathway in Marquette Township and the city of Marquette, Marquette County. The work included asphalt resurfacing, storm sewer repairs, curb and gutter and sidewalk replacements, and related work. One segment, from Grove Street to Front Street in the city of Marquette, was completely rebuilt.

This project will extend the life of the pavement on the busiest route in the Upper Peninsula, with average daily traffic counts of up to 33,000 vehicles. Smoother resurfaced pavement and rebuilt shoulders from Wright Street to Washington Street will benefit multiple users, including bicyclists. The separate nonmotorized path built along with this project now runs from Wright Street to Commerce Drive. This path will provide safe access for bicycles and pedestrians, creating an important connection between current and future nonmotorized improvements planned by Marquette Township.

The project map is available on Mi Drive. For more information about the project, please visit the project website.