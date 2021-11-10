Alchemist Announces Proposed 20-1 Share Consolidation
Alchemist Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company’s issued share capital on the basis of 20 common shares for 1 new share.
Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE:AMS-X)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS-X) (“AMS” or the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of the Company’s issued share capital on the basis of twenty (20) common shares for one (1) new share of the Company (the “Consolidation Ratio”). The Company currently has 76,610,714 common shares outstanding and will have 3,830,536 common shares outstanding after completion of the Consolidation, subject to rounding and the elimination of any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation. The number of outstanding stock options and warrants of the Company will similarly be adjusted by the Consolidation Ratio, and the exercise prices will be adjusted accordingly.
The Consolidation is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”). The Company will also be seeking CSE acceptance to maintain its existing name and trading symbol in conjunction with the Consolidation.
On Behalf of the Board,
Paul Mann, CEO
Alchemist Mining Inc.
For further information on this release, please contact:
Sukh Sandhu VP Investor Relations
Investors@alchemistinc.ca
604-601-2093
About Alchemist Mining Inc.
Alchemist’s goal is to be a global supplier of premium cannabis products. We are primarily focused on building a sustainable portfolio of cultivation, distribution and retail business entities, with a goal to create shareholder value.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
