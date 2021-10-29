Alchemist Provides Corporate Update.
Alchemist Mining Inc. announced today that it will not pursuing the Cannabis opportunity previously announced on August 25th 2021
Alchemist Mining Inc (CSE:AMS-X)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS-X) (“AMS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will not pursuing the Cannabis opportunity previously announced on August 25th 2021 and that the agreement announced September 21st 2021 with Alinea Cannabis has been terminated.
The Company will be asking the CSE to rescind its application for a change of business and going forward plans to restructure and establish operations within the mining sector.
“The recent challenges that we have seen in the Canadian Cannabis Sector, particularly where cultivation is concerned, have forced us to re-evaluate our core business strategy and explore all other alternative options and opportunities available to us. We expect to announce our findings and new business opportunity within the coming weeks”, said Paul Mann CEO of Alchemist. “
