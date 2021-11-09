Lymphatic Education & Research Network’s (LE&RN’s) Virtual Lymphatic Summit begins Friday, November 12
Stanley G. Rockson, M.D., LE&RN Scientific & Medical Advisory Council Founding Chair and Lymphatic Summit Chairperson
William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN
General and CME registration are open
This Summit allows leaders in the field to come together to discuss how lymphatic research is evolving and what it now means to provide state-of-the-art lymphatic disease management and care.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lymphatic Education & Research Network's (LE&RN’s) virtual "Lymphatic Summit 2021: The Continuum from Evolving Research to State-of-the-Art Lymphatic Management" begins Friday, November 12, 2021, at 8am PT/11am ET with opening remarks from Dr. Stanley G. Rockson, Founding Chair of LE&RN's Scientific and Medical Advisory Council; William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN; and Kathy Bates, Academy Award-winning actress and LE&RN's Spokesperson. The Summit continues on Saturday, November 13, with a distinguished line-up of speakers.
All registrants will be given access to the online play, "Let's Talk Lymphedema," the first and only play about living with LE. This showing is made possible through a grant from Fondation Ipsen.
“This is LE&RN’s second annual virtual Lymphatic Summit, designed to provide a forum for LE&RN’s Centers of Excellence and for the entire lymphatic disease community,” said William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN. “This Summit allows leaders in the field to come together to discuss how lymphatic research is evolving and what it now means to provide state-of-the-art lymphatic disease management and care.”
The Lymphatic Summit is hosted by Stanford University School of Medicine and LE&RN. It was organized and will be chaired by Stanley G. Rockson, M.D., the Allan and Tina Neill Professor of Lymphatic Research and Medicine at Stanford University. It is open for general registration ($35) as well as for CME credit ($99). Physicians can earn 9 CME credits. These are "AMA PRA Category 1 Credits." Replays will be available after the conference for registrants until 11/27/21.
Visit the Summit's agenda and registration page at lymphaticnetwork.org/stateoftheart2 to register and to see the complete agenda.
The Summit is made possible through a grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation as well as through corporate sponsors Aria Health; Celltaxis, LLC; Jobst; Juzo; Sigvaris; and Tactile Medical.
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org.
